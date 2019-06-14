Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Tacoma Rainiers

June 14, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





San Antonio Missions (41-26) vs. Tacoma Rainiers (32-35)

Game #68/Home Game #32

Friday, June 14, 7:05 p.m.

Nelson Wolff Stadium

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Thomas Jankins (4-2, 3.88) vs. RHP Felix Hernandez (0-0, --)

A Multitude of Hits: Last night six different Missions recorded multi-hit games, which is tied for the most in a game this season. San Antonio also accomplished the feat on April 27 at Oklahoma City and on May 28 at Memphis. Five different Missions had at least two hits in their game against Nashville on April 15 and on May 23 at Round Rock.

He's a Ten: David Freitas collected three more hits last night to run his hitting streak to 10 games. It is the second 10-game hitting streak of the season for Freitas, which is the longest by a Missions player this season. His first 10-game stretch was from May 2-14 and he hit .382 (13-for-34) with 6 runs, 2 doubles, 1 home run, and 6 RBI. On his current streak, which began on May 31, he is batting .415 (17-for-41) with 5 runs, 1 double, and 9 RBI.

Power Surge: Last night the Missions put on their biggest power display of the season as they belted a season-high five home runs. It was the first five-homer game for the Missions since they blasted five on July 5, 2011 at Double-A Tulsa. The 15 runs scored by San Antonio was a season-high and the most since they scored 20 on May 1, 2018 at Double-A Frisco.

Career-Highs: A few different Missions matched or set new single-game career-highs last night. Keston Hiura drove in five runs to set a new career-high and Troy Stokes Jr. scored four runs to match a career-high.

*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*

Minor League Baseball (@MiLB)

Top #Brewers prospect Keston Hiura picked up where he left off with @missionsmilb, posting his third multi-homer game of the season. [????] : atmlb.com/2XLOjzx

San Antonio Missions (@missionsmilb)

Felix will take the mound tonight for Tacoma against his former team at The Wolff! #FunsOnTap

San Antonio Missions (@missionsmilb)

This Sunday one lucky fan will go home with a Missions team-signed, custom-engraved bat from the Derrick Hall Pro-State Foundation! Fans can enter to win by signing up to be the Aaron's Fan of the Game at the Aaron's Photo Booth on the concourse! [?????] bit.ly/2Koy7R0

*RECENT TRANSACTIONS*

RHP Jake Petricka traded to Texas in

INF Blake Allemand transferred to San Antonio from short-season Rocky Mountain

