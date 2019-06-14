Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (26-40) vs. Las Vegas Aviators (36-31)

June 14, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #65: Nashville Sounds (26-40) vs. Las Vegas Aviators (36-31)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Seth Maness (4-1, 3.77) vs. RHP Paul Blackburn (6-1, 4.55)

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

At the Park

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX 17 News postgame fireworks presented by Koorsen Fire & Security.

From the Notes

Seth Maness: 30-year-old Seth Maness starts for the Sounds in the series finale. The right-hander is 4-1 with a 3.77 ERA in 8 starts with Nashville. Maness has tossed 45.1 innings and has allowed 52 hits and 5 walks to go along with 25 strikeouts. He last pitched on June 9 in Tacoma and tossed 5 shutout innings in Nashville's 3-0 win. He scattered 3 hits and walked 1 while recording 4 strikeouts. Maness spent his 2018 season with Triple-A Omaha but made only 5 appearances (1 start) and went 0-1 with a 4.63 ERA in 11.2 innings. The veteran has pitched in the big leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals (2013-16) and the Kansas City Royals (2017). In 252 Major League games, the North Carolina native is 18-10 with a 3.21 ERA. Maness is 24-11 with a 3.41 ERA in 88 games (47 starts) in his minor league career. The St. Louis Cardinals drafted him in the 11th round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of East Carolina University.

Calhoun's Streak Extended: When Willie Calhoun was recalled by Texas on May 15, he owned the longest hitting streak in the Pacific Coast League at 15 games. In his first game on MLB rehab assignment last night, he extended the streak to 16 games with a single in the third inning. He is only the 12th Nashville Sound to have a hitting streak of at least 16 games in the PCL era (1998-present). Calhoun is hitting .370 (20-for-54) with 10 runs scored, 2 doubles, 5 home runs, 14 RBI and 13 walks during the streak.

White Looking for 10 Straight: Eli White has hit safely in 9 consecutive games and is looking for a 10th tonight. During the streak, the SS/CF is hitting .289 (11-for-38) with 7 runs scored, 1 double, 5 home runs, 7 RBI and 2 walks. A hit tonight would give White and the Sounds the team's 5th hitting streak of at least 10 games this year (Calhoun - 16, Granite - 14, Cole -12, White - 12).

The Man-ess: Seth Maness gets the call for the 9th time in a Sounds uniform. In Maness' 8 starts, Nashville is 6-2. Maness and Ariel Jurado (3-1) are the only two pitchers to give Nashville a winning record when they start. Maness has 3 quality starts and is averaging 83.2 pitches and 56.8 strikes per start.

Series-ly Streaking: A win tonight over Las Vegas would give the Sounds another series win. Nashville has not won two consecutive series in 2019. They took 3 of 4 from Tacoma in their last series.

What's the word around Nashville?

First Tennessee Bank (@FirstTennesseeBank)

The first 2,000 @nashvillesounds fans through the gates at @FirstTNPark on 6/15 will get their own 615 cap, presented by First Tennessee Bank. Ticket details here: bddy.me/2KR058r

Paul Skrbina (@PaulSkrbina)

Baseball interlude: @nashvillesounds pitcher Zac Curtis is home again. And he can't wait to leave. His remarkable journey from troubled teen to big-league pitcher to home. tennessean.com/story/sports/2...

Ballpark Digest (@ballparkdigest)

Time for the second round of @ballparkdigest 2019 MiLB Triple-A #bestoftheballparks fan vote! We're asking you to choose between Smith's Ballpark (@SaltLakeBees home) and First Tennessee Park (@nashvillesounds home). Every vote counts! To vote, go here: ballparkdigest.com/2019/06/10/tri...

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.