Houston Astros RHP Collin McHugh Expected to Rehab with Round Rock Express on Friday Night

June 14, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release





ROUND ROCK, Texas - Houston Astros RHP Collin McHugh is expected to pitch in relief for the Round Rock Express on Friday night at Dell Diamond as part of a major league rehab assignment, the club announced on Friday afternoon. The 2017 World Series Champion is on the road to recovery following right elbow discomfort.

Round Rock closes out a three-game series against the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate) tonight at Dell Diamond. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. McHugh joins fellow teammates INF Jose Altuve and C Max Stassi on active rehab assignments in Round Rock.

McHugh pitched in 10 games with Houston, including eight starts, prior to being placed on the Injured List on May 21. He currently owns a 3-4 record with a 6.04 ERA (30 ER/44.2 IP) with the Astros. McHugh has racked up 48 strikeouts to just 16 walks so far in 2019.

The Naperville, Illinois native has been one of Houston's most consistent pitchers over the last six seasons, posting a 57-34 record with a 3.67 ERA (295 ER/723.1 IP) and 709 strikeouts across 170 games, including 110 starts. His .626 winning percentage currently ranks sixth among all American League pitchers since 2014.

McHugh emerged as one of the top relievers in baseball last season, ranking fourth among American League hurlers in ERA (1.99), fourth in WHIP (0.91), fourth in opponent OBP (.252) and seventh in opponent batting average (.176). He also tied for eighth in strikeouts with 94 in what was his first full season out of the bullpen. He combined to throw 4.0 scoreless innings in the postseason a year ago.

He played a key role in Houston's run to the 2017 World Series Championship, pitching 4.0 hitless and scoreless innings of relief in Game 3 of the ALCS in Yankee Stadium, becoming just the fourth pitcher in MLB history to throw at least 4.0 innings out of the bullpen without allowing a run or a hit in a postseason game. He also pitched 2.0 innings in Game 5 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He finished the 2017 season 5-2 with a 3.55 ERA (25 ER/63.1 IP).

The 31-year-old was claimed off waivers by Houston from the Colorado Rockies on December 18, 2013. Prior to joining the Astros, McHugh pitched for the New York Mets and Rockies in 2012 and 2013, combining to go 0-8 with an 8.94 ERA (47 ER/47.1 IP) across 15 total games, including nine starts. He was originally drafted by the Mets in the 18th round of the 2008 MLB Draft.

McHugh is returning to the minor leagues for just the third time since 2013. The righty appeared in five rehab games with Triple-A Oklahoma City in 2014 prior to rehab stints with Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Fresno in 2017. With the exception of his rehab assignments, McHugh has spent the duration of the last six seasons in the majors.

McHugh and the Express close out their three-game series against the Aces tonight at Dell Diamond. Round Rock RHP Jose Urquidy (3-0, 3.16) is scheduled to face Reno RHP Taylor Widener (4-4, 9.64). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game can be streamed online via MiLB.tv with a valid subscription while audio from tonight's contest is available from AM 1300 The Zone.

