Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (28-39) vs Salt Lake Bees (30-35)

June 14, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





Memphis Redbirds (28-39) vs Salt Lake Bees (30-35)

Friday, June 14 - 7:05 p.m. (CT) - AutoZone Park (10,000) - Memphis, Tennessee

Game #68 - Home Game #32 (11-20)

RHP Anthony Shew (1-2, 4.94) vs LHP Dillon Peters (2-1, 4.58)

BY THE NUMBERS

22 Runs scored by the Redbirds in two games during their current seven-game homestand. The 'Birds only scored 21 runs during their previous 10-game homestand.

24 Number of combined runs by Memphis and Salt Lake last night, a season-high in games involving the Redbirds.

5 Number of runs driven in by Kramer Robertson last night, setting a career-high. Robertson is batting .333 (6x18) during his second stint with the Redbirds this season.

THE GAME

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Memphis Redbirds continue their seven-game homestand tonight in the finale of this three-game set against the Salt Lake Bees. The Redbirds dropped last night's contest in a back-and-forth affair, 13-11. The two teams combined for seven home runs, with Jarrett Parker hitting a go-ahead two-run shot in the 9th to give the Bees the win. Kramer Robertson drove in a career-high five runs in last night's game, launching a game-tying three-run home run in the eighth. Randy Arozarena drove in four runs, all with two outs. Tonight's game will be broadcast live on www.memphisredbirds.com with Steve Selby on the call.

ON THE HILL: Right-hander Anthony Shew is scheduled to make his eighth appearance and seventh start for the Redbirds and 11 start overall this season across all levels. In his last time out on Sunday at Reno in his first relief appearance of the season, Shew took no-decision (2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R/ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 HBP) in the Redbirds' 7-4 victory over the Aces. It marked his first relief appearance since June 10, 2017 while with Advanced-A Palm Beach. His last start came on June 5 at Tacoma, where he suffered the loss (0.2 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO) in the Redbirds' 10-4 defeat to the Rainiers. It was his shortest outing of the season and it was the most runs and earned runs that Shew had allowed in outing this season. In his first six Triple-A starts, Shew has allowed just 13 earned runs in 24.2 innings pitched. Before allowing a then season-high six hits with Memphis on May 12, Shew had allowed just four hits combined in his first two starts with the Redbirds and also struck out 12 batters. He was transferred from Double-A Springfield on April 29 where he went 1-2, 1.93 (6 ER/28.0 IP) over five starts. Shew has three quality starts, including quality starts in his last two Double-A outings. Overall, he has allowed three runs or fewer in all but one start, including one earned run or less in six. The 25-year-old has fanned 58 and has issued just 21 walks in 55.1 innings across all levels this season. Shew has held opposing hitters to a .260 (56x215) average overall and has stymied hitters to the tune of a .250 average (24x96) with runners on. The University of San Francisco product split time between Double-A Springfield and Advanced-A Palm Beach, going 10-9, 3.85 (67 ER/156.2 IP) in 27 G/GS. The Bookings, Ore., native is in his fourth professional season, spending all of them with the St. Louis organization.

The Bees are slated to start left-hander Dillon Peters in tonight's contest. The 22-year-old is scheduled to make his ninth start at the Triple-A level and his 13th appearance overall across all levels this season. Peters has gone 2-1, 4.58 (20 ER/39.1 IP) in eight games, starts with Bees. In his last time out on Saturday vs. Seattle, he earned the win in relief (5.2 IP, 7 H, 3 R/ER, 0 BB, 4 SO, 2 HR, 1 HBP) in the Angels' 12-3 victory over the Mariners. That was his longest outing at the Major League level this season, and has allowed three earned runs or fewer in seven of his eight outings of at least 3.0 innings across all levels this season. Overall with the Angels in 2019, Peters has gone 1-0, 4.15 (4 ER/8.2 IP) in four relief appearances. His last start with Salt Lake came on June 1 at Fresno, where he took no-decision (6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO) in the Bees' 5-4 victory over the Grizzlies. At the Triple-A level, Peters has allowed two earned runs or fewer in five of his eight starts including three starts with no earned runs allowed. He is yielding an opponent's average of .281 (54x192) and has allowed at least 10 hits in two of his Triple-A starts. The Indianapolis native is in his fifth professional season and his first with the Los-Angeles-AL organization. He spent the first four years of his career with the Miami organization.

HISTORY WITH SALT LAKE: The Redbirds have faced off against the Salt Lake Bees every year since 1998 following the Pacific Coast League expansion. The Bees have been Los Angeles-AL's Triple-A affiliate since 2001, where the Redbirds have gone 46-35 overall. From 1998-2000, the Bees played host to the Twins top affiliate, where the 'Birds went 12-8. The Redbirds lead in the all-time series 58-43, leading at AutoZone Park by a 28-22 margin and leading at Smith's Ballpark 30-21. The Redbirds have winning records in each of the last two seasons against the Bees and have not had a losing record against them since 2012. The Redbirds are 7-3 in their last 10 games here at this facility against the Bees.

The two clubs have met one time in the playoffs, in the 2000 PCL Championship. The Redbirds won the series 3-1 over the Buzz, famously ending the series in Game 4 on a walk-off home run by Albert Pujols in the 13th inning.

THE SEASON

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: Each team had three multi-run innings Thursday night at AutoZone Park, and the difference was a two-run home run by the Salt Lake Bees (Angels) in the top of the ninth that secured a 13-11 win for the visitors over the Memphis Redbirds.

The Bees (30-35) hit four home runs in the game, including Jarrett Parker's go-ahead two-run shot in the ninth, and Memphis (28-39) hit three long balls of its own.

Five Redbirds had multi-hit games, with Adolis Garcia leading the way at 3-for-4 with his team-leading 14th home run of the season. He scored three times. Kramer Robertson was 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, three runs, and five RBI, and Randy Arozarena homered and drove in four.

Rangel Ravelo had a double, a walk, and a single in his first three plate appearances, which marked eight-straight plate appearances reaching base going back to being on base five times last night.

Alex Reyes started and worked 3.0 innings for Memphis, allowing four runs on two hits with four walks and four strikeouts.

Memphis pitching walked nine Bees in the game, and five of them scored.

The Redbirds' 11 runs on 13 hits in each of the last two nights are season highs at AutoZone Park this season. In the 10 home games prior to yesterday, Memphis scored a total of 21 runs.

ROSTER MOVES: Prior to tonight's game, Connor Capel, Irving Lopez and Edgar Mendoza were all transferred to Memphis and are slated to make their Triple-A debuts. Dominic Leone was recalled by St. Louis as the "26th man" for tonight's game and Lane Thomas was placed on the 7-Day IL, retroactive to yesterday.

Capel entered the season ranked as the No. 26 prospect in the organization by Baseball America and is currently ranked as the No. 17 prospect by MLB.com. He is organization's fourth-best outfield prospect and slashed .216/.279/.382/.660 in 58 games with Double-A Springfield this season in first career Double-A stint.

Lopez slashed .266/.342/.459/.801 in 56 games at Double-A Springfield, also during his first career Double-A stint. He also slashed .280/.368/.395/.762 in 110 games between Advanced-A Palm Beach and Single-A Peoria in 2018.

Gonzalez went 4-7, 3.23 (23 ER/64.0 IP) in 13 games, 12 starts at Advanced-A Palm Beach this season and has fanned 77 batters and has issued just 22 walks. Went 16-9, 3.77 (94 ER/224.1 IP) in three years at Fresno State where earned First-Team All-Mountain West honors as a junior and Second-Team All-Mountain West as a sophomore.

RAVELO STAYS HOT: After hitting a career-low .173 (13x75) in the month of April at the Triple-A level, Rangel Ravelo stayed hot all of May, going 38-for-99 (.384) in 28 games. Ravelo has continued his torrid stretch in June, jumping out to an early .486 (18x37) average though 11 games. On June 7 at Reno, he had his first four-hit game since June 24, 2018 vs. New Orleans and had his second four-hit game of the season Thursday vs. Salt Lake. In May, he had his 19-game hitting streak snapped May 25. Ravelo had homered four times during that span. He came just one game shy of matching the franchise record is 20 games, set by Adam Kennedy from June 28 - Aug. 12, 1999. Despite having his hitting streak ended, Ravelo has still hit safely in 31 of his last 38 games with an official at-bat. The 27-year-old has raised his batting average to .327 on the season and is getting on base at a .408 clip. His .324 average ranks 14th in the Pacific Coast League entering today.

YOUNG GUNS IN THE DUGOUT: Last night's game between Memphis and Salt Lake featured one of the youngest manager matchups in the Pacific Coast League. At just 32-years-old, Lou Marson is the youngest manager in the PCL and 37-year-old Ben Johnson is the third-youngest manager in the league. Both skippers are in their first year of managing at the Triple-A level.

RENO SERIES WRAP: The Memphis Redbirds split their four-game set with the Reno Aces to close out their seven-game road swing. The Redbirds have not won a series against the Aces since 2009 and have tied in five of their nine series on the road this season. They end their road trip with a 4-3 record.

The Redbirds scored 24 runs in the four games, including a 10-run outburst in the series opener. The offense slugged a total of six homers and collected 16 extra-base hits overall. Against Reno pitching, Memphis slugged their way to a .272 average (40x147) and had 12 players pick up multi-hit performances.

Edmundo Sosa came just a single shy of hitting for the cycle in the series opener, after posting the same performance on Thursday at Reno, and recorded at least two-hits in each game of the series. His 15 total multi-hit games lead the current Redbirds roster. John Nogowski and Rangel Ravelo each had four-hit games in the series opener, matching Lane Thomas' season-high. Ravelo finished the series going 7-for-14 (.500) with a double and five RBI. Drew Robinson drove in a season-high three runs in last night's series finale and homered for the sixth time this season. Prior to being placed on the 7-Day Injured list today, Robinson had hit safely in five straight games. Adolis Garcia drove in three more runs in the series, bringing his season total to a team-high 45. That figure also ranks 12th in the Pacific Coast League.

The 'Birds starting staff went 2-2, 4.00 (8 ER/18.0 IP) fanning 27 batters while issuing 13 walks. The starters allowed just a single home run in the series and the Redbird pitching staff as a whole allowed just two in the four games. While no starter posted a quality start, Evan Kruczynski and Genesis Cabrera each posted outings of at least 5.0 innings and two earned runs allowed or fewer. Cabrera and Alex Reyes each fanned at least eight batters in their starts, with Reyes becoming the first Redbird starter this season to post 10 strikeouts. The Memphis bullpen went 0-0, 2.81 (5 ER/16.0 IP) with 22 strikeouts. After lasting just 0.2 innings in his start on June 5 at Tacoma, Anthony Shew made an appearance out of the bullpen on Sunday, tossing 2.2 innings and allowing two runs on three hits. In Saturday's contest, Chris Ellis and Chasen Shreve each fanned four batters in 2.0 innings of work, as Redbird pitching fanned a season-high 18 in the contest.

EDMAN GETS THE CALL: Prior to Saturday's contest, infielder Tommy Edman had his contract purchased by the St. Louis Cardinals and would later make his Major League debut that night in the Cardinals' game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, striking out in a pinch-hit appearance. Edman leads the Redbirds in batting average, OPS, hits, triples and stolen bases, and ranks second in runs and doubles. He also ranks third in home runs and RBI.

REYES HITS DOUBLE DIGITS: For the first time in 2019 and the 14th time in his career, Alex Reyes struck out at least 10 batters in a start with his 10 strikeout performance on Saturday. He has three such games with Memphis. In his last 11 starts overall, Reyes has fanned 10+ four times, including a stretch of three straight at various levels from May 14-24, 2018 while on rehab assignment. Last night, he became the first Redbirds pitcher to record at least 10 punch outs since Kevin Herget struck out 11 on July 19, 2018 vs. Iowa.

BATS BREAKING OUT: In Friday's game at Reno, the Redbird offense had at least 10 hits in a contest for the third time through four games of their seven-game road trip. Prior to the game on June 4 at Tacoma where the Redbirds collected 13 hits, the offense had gone 12 consecutive games without reaching the 10-hit mark. During the seven-game road swing, the Redbirds batted .306 (78x255) and hit 11 home runs. John Nogowski and Rangel Ravelo have each picked up their first four-hit game of the season during this span as well, matching a team-high this year.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.