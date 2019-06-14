Rainiers Fall in Hernandez's Rehab Start in San Antonio

San Antonio, TX - Former Cy Young Award winner Felix Hernandez took the loss in his first rehab outing for the Tacoma Rainiers in a 6-1 defeat against the San Antonio Missions on Friday night at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.

Hernandez (0-1) pitched the first 2 1/3 innings before removing himself from the contest, allowing two earned runs on a pair of hits and a walk. The 33-year-old struck out a pair of Missions (42-26) and hit two batters.

After the umpires overruled a decision which determined that Hernandez hit Tyler Saladino with a pitch, Daren Brown argued the call and was ejected from the game.

Tacoma scored its lone run in the top of the fourth on a Jose Lobaton double which plated first baseman Austin Nola.

The Rainiers were limited to four hits and drew two walks in their second-straight defeat.

After Hernandez's start, Tyler Cloyd pitched the following four innings, allowing four runs and recording six punch-outs. Dan Altavilla recorded the final five outs, surrendering two hits but giving up no runs.

The second leg of Tacoma's seven-game road trip takes them to Round Rock for a four-game series against the Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. Southpaw Anthony Misiewicz (2-3, 5.52) will get the start in Saturday's series opener at 4:05 p.m. PDT. Mike Curto will have full coverage of on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Tacoma Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.

