Rochester Battles, But Falls to Eau Claire

June 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The sequel to last night's four-hour odyssey was unimpressive for the Honkers tonight. After a thrilling 16-13 win in Eau Claire, the Honkers dropped the back end of the home-and-home series 6-2.

Cade Cushing got the ball and went four solid innings in his first start of the summer. He only allowed one hit, a run while striking out six.

Rochester was able to push a run across in the first thanks to a Nico Drfazio infield single. That was his fourth RBI of the season.

The score was tied at one until the fifth inning when Eau Claire brought ten hitters to the plate and scored four times, taking a commanding lead.

Rochester answered in the fifth as Mattie Thomas lined a single to left, scoring Jared Lewis. However, they stranded runners at first and second.

Nathan Nino came in out of the bullpen and had his best outing as a Honker. He went three hitless innings where he punched out five.

Rochester loaded the bases in the eighth, bringing the go-ahead run to the plate with Ryan Tiger, who had delivered the go-ahead 2-RBI double last night. However, Eau Claire closer Luke Wiltrakis struck him out a part of his four-inning save.

With the 6-2 win, the Express improved to 5-5 while the Honkers dropped to 2-8. Rochester will head south to play Waterloo tomorrow night.

