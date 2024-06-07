Larks Dominate in All Facets, Take Game One from Minnesota 8-2

June 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







(BISMARCK, ND) - Three Larks have an immediate impact in their debut, tallying five hits, four runs, and three RBIs.

After Larks starter Corey Braun (Ole Miss) retired the side to start the game, Bismarck's batters strung together five consecutive hits, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Alex Alva (University of Jamestown) legged out a ground ball to the second basemen and advanced to third on a heads-up play after Tye Wood (University of New Mexico) singled in his first at-bat in a Larks' uniform. Northwoods League Leader in batting average Theo Bryant IV (Tennessee Tech) drove in Alva on a single for the first run of the game. CJ Richmond (Western Michigan) drove in a run on a single in his first at-bat of the summer and Kyle Hvidsten followed with an RBI single of his own.

Bismarck added a run in the third after Tye Wood led off the inning with a single and a stolen base. After the next two batters were retired on groundouts, Kyle Hvidsten drove in his ninth RBI in just three games on a single to the left fielder.

The Hot Tots would finally get to starter Corey Braun in the fourth inning, earning their first hit on an infield single by Matthew Maulik (University of St. Thomas). After Maulik was eliminated on a fielder's choice, Minot plated two runs on three consecutive singles from Lincoln Berry (Minnesota State University Mankato), Colin Gibson (Dakota County Technical College), and Nick Ibrahim (SIU Edwardsville). With Gibson on third and Ibrahim on second, Gavyn Schacher (Maryville University) lined out to the Larks' third basemen Michael Davinni (University of Utah) who stepped on the third base bag and fired to second to turn a 5-4 inning-ending double play.

After escaping the jam in the fourth, Corey Braun surrendered just one extra baserunner through his remaining three innings of work. Braun recorded a Larks season-high in strikeouts with 11. The Ole Miss Rebel earned the win, going a strong seven innings allowing just one earned run, four hits, and a walk.

Bismarck added four runs of insurance in the latter frames, scoring two in the sixth and two in the seventh. Kyle Hvidsten walked with one out in the sixth and Joey Baran (Western Kentucky) recorded his first hit of the season with a single. With two outs in the inning, Mathis Meurant (University of Arizona) lifted a ball to right field that nearly cleared the right field fence but landed in the top of the ivy lining the fence for a ground-rule double. The Larks sent five straight runners to the plate after the first out was recorded in the bottom of the seventh inning. Tye Wood reached on a hit-by-pitch, and Theo Bryant IV drew his team-leading twelfth walk of the season. CJ Richmond hit his first of many extra-base hits, scoring two runs on a double down the right-field line.

Haldon Craig (Doane College) relieved Corey Braun in the eighth and slammed the door in the ninth, recording six outs in order while striking out four batters.

With the win, the Larks take sole possession of first place in the Great Plains West Division, holding a 1-game lead over the Wilmar Stingers and a 1.5-game lead over the third-place Badlands Big Sticks. Game two between the Minnesota Mud Puppies is scheduled for 6:35 pm first pitch.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.