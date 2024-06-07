Rockers Drop a Close Defensive Battle to the Loggers

June 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - In game three of four-straight between the Rockers and the Loggers, it was La Crosse that came out on top 1-0. The contest was a true definition of a pitchers' duel, as each squad struck out 11 times on the night.

Green Bay pitcher Caden Capomaccio (Minnesota) got things started on the bump and made an immediate impact. After giving up a lead-off single to begin the game, the righty wouldn't allow another knock for the rest of his five-innings on the mound. During that stretch, Capomaccio struck out four Loggers.

But even when Capomaccio's night came to a close, Henry Chabot (Chapman) picked up right where the starter left off. The relief pitcher tossed 2.2 frames after coming out of the bullpen, retiring the first seven Loggers he faced. Chabot did allow the game's only run, but ended the night with five strikeouts and only a pair of hits ceded.

From there, Michael Riley (Grand Valley State) finished the excellent pitching night for Green Bay with a two-strikeout performance in just over an inning of work.

On the other side, La Crosse's Brendan Moody (Louisiana Lafayette) gave up just two hits over a scoreless six frames of work, while Brayden Marx (Hawaii) picked up the win behind three no-hit innings to end the game.

The single score given up by the Rockers set a new best for the season, which was in large part due to their trio of pitchers in Capomaccio, Chabot, and Riley.

Green Bay hopes to recapture its defensive excellence tomorrow afternoon when it takes on La Crosse for the final time this summer. If the Rockers can win that one, the season-series would end in a 2-2 tie.

First pitch between the Rockers and Loggers tomorrow is set for 3:05 p.m.. It's also 920 Day at Capital Credit Union Park, which means $9 tickets and $2 beer/soda for fans who want to catch the game.

Additionally, The Cougars are performing live music from the time gates open until the end of the third inning.eam.

