Whittle Hits Pinch-Hit Grand Slam, Madison Mallards Win Fourth Straight

June 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Madison Mallards defeated the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 6-2 on Friday night for their fourth straight win.

The Mallards struck first in the top of third inning, when Charlie Marion (Madison College) belted a solo home run. It was the first home run of the season for Marion, who was playing in his second game as a Mallard.

Coley Kilpatrick (North Carolina A&T) was sharp for Madison on the mound in his second start of the season. Kilpatrick allowed two runs over five innings, didn't issue a walk and struck out eight hitters. The only blemish on the outing was a two-run homer from Miles Vandenheuvel (Eastern Arizona College) that gave Wisconsin Rapids a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third.

Neither team would score again until the top of the eighth inning, when Madison tied the game on a Korbyn Dickerson (Louisville) fielder's choice.

The Mallards then loaded the bases in the top of the ninth inning against Northwoods League saves leader Max Whitesell (Ohio Dominican). Mallards Manager Donnie Scott made the decision to bring David Whittle (San Diego State) into the game as a pinch hitter, and Whittle crushed a go-ahead grand slam to break the tie, giving Madison a 6-2 lead.

The clutch home run was the first of the season for Whittle. Holden Harris (TCU) picked up the win on the mound for Madison, while Whitesell took the loss for Wisconsin Rapids.

The Mallards and Rafters will meet again at Witter Field on Saturday night at 6:35 p.m. The next home game at Warner Park for Madison will be on Sunday afternoon against Wausau, with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

