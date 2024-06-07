Whittle Hits Pinch-Hit Grand Slam, Madison Mallards Win Fourth Straight
June 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Madison Mallards defeated the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 6-2 on Friday night for their fourth straight win.
The Mallards struck first in the top of third inning, when Charlie Marion (Madison College) belted a solo home run. It was the first home run of the season for Marion, who was playing in his second game as a Mallard.
Coley Kilpatrick (North Carolina A&T) was sharp for Madison on the mound in his second start of the season. Kilpatrick allowed two runs over five innings, didn't issue a walk and struck out eight hitters. The only blemish on the outing was a two-run homer from Miles Vandenheuvel (Eastern Arizona College) that gave Wisconsin Rapids a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third.
Neither team would score again until the top of the eighth inning, when Madison tied the game on a Korbyn Dickerson (Louisville) fielder's choice.
The Mallards then loaded the bases in the top of the ninth inning against Northwoods League saves leader Max Whitesell (Ohio Dominican). Mallards Manager Donnie Scott made the decision to bring David Whittle (San Diego State) into the game as a pinch hitter, and Whittle crushed a go-ahead grand slam to break the tie, giving Madison a 6-2 lead.
The clutch home run was the first of the season for Whittle. Holden Harris (TCU) picked up the win on the mound for Madison, while Whitesell took the loss for Wisconsin Rapids.
The Mallards and Rafters will meet again at Witter Field on Saturday night at 6:35 p.m. The next home game at Warner Park for Madison will be on Sunday afternoon against Wausau, with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 7, 2024
- Dock Spiders Drop Game One Against Battle Creek, 15-7 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Chinooks Beat Division-Leading Woodchucks 3-2 for 1st Home Win - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Larks Dominate in All Facets, Take Game One from Minnesota 8-2 - Bismarck Larks
- Rockers Drop a Close Defensive Battle to the Loggers - Green Bay Rockers
- Offensive Fireworks Not Present for Huskies in 9-1 Defeat vs Thunder Bay - Duluth Huskies
- Whittle Hits Pinch-Hit Grand Slam, Madison Mallards Win Fourth Straight - Madison Mallards
- Kingfish Snap 3-Game Skid over Division Leader 7-1 - Kenosha Kingfish
- Rockford Rivets Secure Thrilling Victory Over Royal Oak Leprechauns - Rockford Rivets
- Stingers Lose 10-4 - Willmar Stingers
- Growlers Score Seven Unanswered to Win Third Straight Against Jackrabbits - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Stunner at Home: Rafters Fall to Madison 6-2 - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Bombs Away: Long Ball Leads the Way to 10-4 Win - Eau Claire Express
- The Woodchucks Lose a Close Game in Lakeshore 3-2 - Wausau Woodchucks
- Pit Spitters Drop Their Second in a Row - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Larks Win on the Road 9-6, Taking Five out of Six from the Hot Tots - Bismarck Larks
- Rockers Return Home for Game 3 against Loggers - Green Bay Rockers
- SERIES Preview: Series at the Top of the Division Shifts to the Wade for Two - Duluth Huskies
- Over 240 Northwoods League Players Earn 2024 All-Conference Honors in Division 1 - Northwoods
- Two-Run First Inning Blast Pushes Growlers Past Jackrabbits - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Dock Spiders Hand Woodchucks First Loss in Walk off Fashion, 4-3 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rafters' Seventh Inning Rally Not Enough in Second Consecutive Game with Madison - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Hauge and Higdon Homer as Rox End Road Trip with Loss - St. Cloud Rox
- Rochester Battles, But Falls to Eau Claire - Rochester Honkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Madison Mallards Stories
- Whittle Hits Pinch-Hit Grand Slam, Madison Mallards Win Fourth Straight
- Mallards Narrowly Defeat Rafters for Third Straight Win
- Mallards Rally Late to Beat Rafters After Blown Lead
- Mallards Escape Early Deficit, Take Down Rockers
- Lakeshore Builds Early Lead to Split Series With Mallards