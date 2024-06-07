Dock Spiders Hand Woodchucks First Loss in Walk off Fashion, 4-3

FOND DU LAC, WI A single into center from Tyler Neises (Georgia Tech) with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth inning gave the Dock Spiders a 4-3 victory at Herr-Baker Field on Thursday night coming back to put four across to win it. Fond du Lac moved to 4-6 on the season with the win.

The Woodchucks took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second after a double by Deiten Lachance (McLennan CC) and a balk called on LHP David Dean (Oklahoma) who started the game for the Dock Spiders allowed Lachance to score, giving Wausau a 1-0 lead. The Woodchucks added two more runs in the third inning with an RBI single from Daniel Harden (McClennan CC) that scored Jake Burkland (Minnesota State Mankato) and Drew Berkland (Minnesota) making the score 3-0.

The score stayed tied to the bottom of the ninth after a strong day by Dock Spiders pitching, LHP David Dean (Oklahoma) went 5.0 innings allowed six hits, three earned runs, and had three strikeouts. RHP Elden Santana (Lawrence) and RHP Deuce Musial (Arkansas State) in relief both combined allowed two hits and struck out three.

In the bottom of the ninth the Dock Spiders loaded the bases with one out, a walk to Kelsen Johnson (Polk State) brought home the first run of the inning to make the score 3-1. The next hitter, Quinten Perilli (Elizabethtown) singled into center field that brought home two more runs to tie the score at three all, and advanced the winning run to third in Johnson. Tyler Neises (Georgia Tech) the next hitter hit a high chopper above the second baseman to bring home Johnson, as the Dock Spiders put four runs across in the ninth with two hits to win 4-3.

The Dock Spiders are back on the road for four straight tomorrow as they go to Michigan for the first overnight trip of the season starting on Friday for two against Battle Creek. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 CT.

