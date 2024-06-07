Stunner at Home: Rafters Fall to Madison 6-2

June 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - Devastation and disappointment.

With closer Max Whitesell on the mound to preserve a tie game in the ninth, pinch hitter David Whittle launched a grand slam to propel the Madison Mallards to a 6-2 win and crush the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters' hope of a victory back at Witter Field.

The Rafters held a 2-1 lead for five innings after Miles Vandenheuvel ripped a two-run shot in the bottom of the third, which gave them the lead after Madison leadoff hitter Charlie Marion knocked a solo homer in the top of the inning.

Things quieted down after that, with both teams trading zeroes on the scoreboard. Brandon Scott took the baton from Rafters' starter Ricky Williams and spun three scoreless. Madison starter Coley Kilpatrick tossed five strong of his own allowing just two runs, and was followed with scoreless ball from Aidan Arbaugh and Holden Harris.

But then in the 8th, new Rafter Juan Berrios walked three and allowed two fielder's choice groundouts which tied up the game at two.

Things fell apart quickly after that.

Whitesell walked two and hit one, then served up the grand slam in the ninth. The four runs that crossed were the first that he gave up all season.

On the bright side for the Rafters, Williams looked sharp in his second start, with just one run allowed through three innings. Also, the defense was stellar, with middle infielders Kyler McIntosh and Trotter Boston trading dazzling plays throughout the game.

The loss continues a rough stretch for Wisconsin Rapids. They've now lost five of their last six, and three straight against Madison. They are back in action tomorrow at home for game two of the series. First pitch is slated for 6:35, with Khalin Kapoor on the call on the Northwoods League sports network and Andy Jachim on WFHR - 97.5 FM, 1320 AM.

