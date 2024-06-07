Over 240 Northwoods League Players Earn 2024 All-Conference Honors in Division 1

June 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release







Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League begins their 31st season filled with countless amounts of talented amateur baseball players who compete in the League year after year. For the 2024 Division 1 Baseball Season, 243 Northwoods League alums and current players earned All-Conference selections for their stellar performance throughout the Spring Collegiate season.

Some of the most notable Northwoods League players include Charlie Condon (St. Cloud 2022) winning SEC Player of the Year, Brandon Compton (Duluth 2023) winning Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, Brett Sears (Rockford 2023) winning Big Ten Pitcher of the Year, Jakob Christian (Willmar 2022) winning West Coast Conference Player of the Year, Kendal Ewell (Green Bay 2023) winning Missouri Valley Player of the Year and Kade Lewis (St. Cloud 2024) winning Big East Freshman of the Year.

Several conferences were represented with multiple Northwoods League players including the Big 12 (23), Summit (22), Missouri Valley (19), Big Ten (18), Pac-12 (15), West Coast (14), MAC (14), Big West (11), Horizon (10) and Atlantic Sun (10).

America East (1)

2nd Team: RHP Aidan Kidd - NJIT - St. Cloud 2023

American (4)

1st Team: RHP Caden Favors - Wichita State - Wisconsin Rapids 2021, 2022

2nd Team: C Colin Tuft - Tulane - Wisconsin Rapids 2022

SS Gavin Lewis Jr. - UAB - Kalamazoo 2023

OF Derek Williams - Wichita State - Signed Willmar 2024

ACC (5)

1st Team: SS Griff O'Ferrall - Virginia - Kalamazoo 2022

2nd Team: OF Harrison Didawick - Virginia - Wisconsin Rapids 2023

3rd Team: 1B Garrett Pennington - North Carolina State - St. Cloud 2022

2B Henry Godbout - Virginia - Kalamazoo 2023

Freshman: 3B Eric Becker - Virginia - Signed Kalamazoo 2024

Atlantic Sun (10)

Def. POY: SS Jon Jon Gazdar - Austin Peay - Kokomo 2022

1st Team: 1B Casey Sorg - Bellarmine - Signed Mankato 2024

2B Ambren Voitik - Austin Peay - Duluth 2021, 2022

SS Jon Jon Gazdar - Austin Peay - Kokomo 2022

2nd Team: RHP Tony Roca - North Florida - La Crosse 2020, 2021

OF John Bay - Austin Peay - Lakeshore 2022

OF Clayton Gray - Austin Peay - Waterloo 2022

3rd Team: LHP Jacob James - North Alabama - Wisconsin Rapids 2022

RHP Collin Witzke - Lipscomb - Kalamazoo 2021

Freshman: OF Evan Dempsey - Florida Gulf Coast - Signed Minot 2024

Big 12 (23)

1st Team: C Jake English - Kansas - Wausau 2023

INF Michael Snyder - Oklahoma - Kokomo 2021

INF J.J. Wetherholt - West Virginia - Madison 2022

RHP Derek Clark - West Virginia - Traverse City 2022

2nd Team: INF Colin Brueggemann - Oklahoma State - Wausau 2023

INF Peyton Powell - Texas - Duluth 2021, 2022

UTIL Christian Mitchelle - Cincinnati - Wausau 2023

RHP Tyson Neighbors - Kansas State - Mankato 2022

Hon. Mention: RHP Mason Olson - BYU - St. Cloud 2023

C Collin Reuter - BYU - Wausau 2022

LHP Dominic Castellano - UCF - Signed St. Cloud 2024

C Danny Neri - UCF - La Crosse 2023

SS Harold Coll - Houston - Battle Creek 2021

3B Michael Brooks - Kansas - Duluth 2021, Wausau 2022

C Ben Hartl - Kansas - Rockford 2023

OF John Nett - Kansas - St. Cloud 2022, 2023

LHP Owen Boerema - Kansas State - Mankato 2021, 2022

C Raphael Pelletier - Kansas State - Waterloo 2022

RHP Jackson Wentworth - Kansas State - Wisconsin Rapids 2023

LHP Ace Whitehead - Texas - La Crosse 2022

OF Drew Woodcox - Texas Tech - Minot 2023

RHP Aidan Major - West Virginia - Wausau 2022

OF Kyle West - West Virginia - Green Bay 2023

Big East (5)

Freshman of the Year: 1B Kade Lewis - Butler - Signed St. Cloud 2024

1st Team: OF Joey Urban - Butler - Signed Kokomo 2024

UTL Jared Cushing - Xavier - Rockford 2021

2nd Team: 1B Kade Lewis - Butler - Signed St. Cloud 2024

OF Nolan Sailors - Creighton - Wisconsin Rapids 2023

DH Connor Misch - Xavier - Bismarck 2023

Big South (5)

Freshman of the Year: 3B Vance Sheahan - USC Upstate - Signed Wausau 2024

1st Team: INF Alec Burns - Gardner-Webb - Green Bay 2020

OF/RHP Cael Chatham - High Point - Wisconsin Rapids 2021, 2022

2nd Team: INF Chandler Tuupo - Charleston Southern - Signed Kokomo 2024

OF Jace Rinehart - USC Upstate - Rockford 2023

Freshman: 3B Vance Sheahan - USC Upstate - Signed Wausau 2024

Big Ten (18)

Pitcher of the Year: RHP Brett Sears - Nebraska - Rockford 2023

1st Team: RHP Brett Sears - Nebraska - Rockford 2023

LHP Connor Wietgrefe - Minnesota - Minnesota 2022, St. Cloud 2023

C Camden Janik - Illinois - Wausau 2022, Kenosha 2023

2B Sam Hojnar - Maryland - Rochester 2021, La Crosse 2022,

Lakeshore 2023

OF Stephen Hrustich - Michigan - Green Bay 2020, Lakeshore 2021-22

DH Jake Schroeder - Illinois - Green Bay 2021, Wausau 2023

2nd Team: RHP Logan Berrier - Maryland - Green Bay 2022

2B Brody Harding - Illinois - Rockford 2020, 2021, 2022, Mankato 2023

OF Ryan Moerman - Illinois - Bismarck 2023

OF Josh Fitzgerald - Minnesota - Willmar 2021, 2022

3rd Team: RHP Blaine Wynk - Ohio State - Battle Creek 2023

1B Drake Westcott - Illinois - Kenosha 2022, Waterloo 2023

2B Mack Timbrook - Michigan - Lakeshore 2021

OF Andy Nelson - Iowa - Lakeshore 2022, 2023

OF Case Sanderson - Nebraska - Signed La Crosse 2024

OF Mike Bolton Jr. - Purdue - Rochester 2021

Freshman: 2B Jasen Oliver - Indiana - Signed Traverse City 2024

SS Jack Spanier - Minnesota - Willmar 2023, Signed Willmar 2024

OF Case Sanderson - Nebraska - Signed La Crosse 2024

Big West (11)

First Team: 2B Nick Oakley - UC Santa Barbara - Bismarck 2023

Second Team: 1B Joe Yorke - Cal Poly - Eau Claire 2022

SS Jordan Donahue - Hawaii - La Crosse 2022, 2023

OF Jakob Simons - Cal State Northridge - Kokomo 2021, Bismarck 2023

Honorable Mention: 2B Kyson Donahue - Hawaii - La Crosse 2018, 2019, 2020

3B Elijah Ickes - Hawaii - La Crosse Signed 2024

OF Kyle Ashworth - Long Beach State - Kalamazoo 2020

OF Matthew Miura - Hawaii - La Crosse Signed 2024

DH Kevin Fitzer - Cal State Northridge - Willmar 2023-24

RHP Tanner Sagouspe - Cal Poly - Eau Claire 2023

RHP Seth Tomczak - Cal State Fullerton - Wisconsin Rapids 2023

CAA (6)

Player of the Year: INF Tyler MacGregor - Northeastern - Wisconsin 2021

Def. Player of the Year: INF Luke Beckstein- Northeastern - Mankato 2021

1st Team: C Canyon Brown - North Carolina A&T - Madison 2023

INF Tyler MacGregor - Northeastern - Wisconsin 2021

2nd Team: INF Luke Beckstein- Northeastern - Mankato 2021

INF Tatsunori Negishi - North Carolina A&T - Kokomo 2023

Hon. Mention: OF Elijah Dickerson - Towson - Wisconsin Rapids 2021

INF Ryan Sprock - Elon - Madison 2023

C-USA (6)

1st Team: INF Miguel Santos - Dallas Baptist - Rochester 2021

OF Ethan Mann - Dallas Baptist - St. Cloud 2022

RHP Jaron DeBerry - Dallas Baptist - Duluth 2022

RHP Conner Mackay - Dallas Baptist - Eau Claire 2021

2nd Team: INF Brylan West - Florida International - Duluth 2023

Freshman: RHP Drew Whalen - Western Kentucky - Signed Eau Claire 2024

Horizon (10)

Reliever of the Year: Kevin Fee - Purdue Fort Wayne - Madison 2023

1st Team: OF Carson Hansen - Milwaukee - Lakeshore 2023, Green Bay 2024

RHP Luke Hansel - Milwaukee - K-Town 2020, Madison 2021, Lakeshore 2024

RHP Jacob Gehring - Youngstown State - Kenosha 2022

RHP Kevin Fee - Purdue Fort Wayne - Madison 2023

2nd Team: C Brandon Heidal - Oakland - Kenosha 2023

OF Sean Tillmon - Milwaukee - Kenosha 2021, Lakeshore 2023

DH Mitch Wood - Northern Kentucky - La Crosse 2023, Signed La Crosse 2024

LHP Adrian Montilva - Milwaukee - Madison 2022

RHP Clay Brock - Northern Kentucky - Fond du Lac 2020

Freshman: INF Aidan Orr - Oakland - Signed Kenosha 2024

Ivy (9)

1st Team: RHP Jacob Faulkner - Princeton - Green Bay 2023

SS Sam Miller - Columbia - Signed Green Bay 2024

OF John Quinlan - Cornell - Duluth 2023

DH Cole Hage - Columbia - Bismarck 2020

2nd Team: RHP Cole Zaffiro - Penn - Kokomo 2021

1B Alec Atkinson - Yale - Traverse City 2022-2023

OF Matt Scannell - Princeton - Madison 2021, Green Bay 2022

Hon. Mention: RHP Derek Yoo - Columbia - Great Lakes 2020

SS Davis Baker - Penn - Signed Bismarck 2024

MAAC (4)

Player of the Year: 1B Eric Rataczak - Niagara - Rochester 2021

1st Team: 1B Eric Rataczak - Niagara - Rochester 2021

OF Jackson Strong - Canisius - Green Bay 2022

OF Josiah Ragsdale - Iona - Signed Thunder Bay 2024

2nd Team: UTL Carlin Dick - Canisius - Green Bay 2022

MAC (14)

Def. Player of the Year: INF Michael Hallquist - Ball State - Duluth 2022, 2023

1st Team: INF Michael Hallquist - Ball State - Duluth 2022, 2023

INF Ryland Zaborowski - Miami Ohio - La Crosse 2021

OF Zach MacDonald - Miami Ohio - Kalamazoo 2022

OF Josh Johnson - Kent State - Lakeshore 2022

DH CJ Richmond - Western Michigan - Signed Bismarck 2024

RHP Calvin Bickerstaff - Kent State - Lakeshore 2022

LHP Carson Byers - Miami Ohio - Kalamazoo 2022, 2023

2nd Team: C Colin Summerhill - Northern Illinois - Traverse City 2021, 2022, 2023

3B Leighton Banjoff - Bowling Green - Wisconsin 2020

OF Jack Krause - Bowling Green - Mandan 2020

OF Jacob Donahue - Central Michigan - Rockford 2021

OF Dylan Nevar- Western Michigan - Madison 2023

RHP Adam Brouwer - Northern Illinois - Kokomo 2023

Defensive: INF Michael Hallquist - Ball State - Duluth 2022, 2023

INF JR Nelson - Ohio - Signed Rockford 2024

OF Zach MacDonald - Miami Ohio - Kalamazoo 2022

Missouri Valley (19)

Player of the Year: OF Kendal Ewell - UIC - Green Bay 2023

Newcomer of the Year: OF Kendal Ewell - UIC - Green Bay 2023

Defensive Player of the Year: C Grant Magill - Indiana State - Rockford 2021

1st Team: 3B Mason Landers - Belmont - Mankato 2023

SS Zane Zielinski - UIC - Green Bay 2023

OF Kendal Ewell - UIC - Green Bay 2023

OF Mark Shallenberger - Evansville - Wausau 2022, 2023

OF Daniel Pacella - Illinois State - Lakeshore 2023

RHP Brandt Thompson - Missouri State - Minnesota 2022

2nd Team: C Grant Magill - Indiana State - Rockford 2021

C Jackson Bassette - UIC - Signed Eau Claire 2024

3B Mike Sears - Indiana State - Kalamazoo 2019, Lakeshore 2021

OF Parker Stinson - Indiana State - Kenosha 2022, Willmar 2023

OF Dom Listi - Indiana State - Kenosha 2023

Hon. Mention: INF Kip Fougerousse - Evansville - Mankato 2023

LHP Brandon Bak - UIC - Signed Kenosha 2024

RHP Dillon Schueler - UIC - Eau Claire 2023

RHP Joe Ruzicka - Belmont - Signed Mankato 2024

RHP Anthony Pron - Southern Illinois - Waterloo 2021, 2022

Defensive: C Grant Magill - Indiana State - Rockford 2021

2B Josue Urdaneta - Indiana State -Rockford 2021

3B Mason Landers - Belmont - Mankato 2023

SS Zane Zielinski - UIC - Green Bay 2023

OF Adam Pottinger - Indiana State - Kenosha 2023

OF JT Sokolove - Illinois State - Battle Creek 2023, Signed Traverse City 2024

Mountain West (6)

1st Team: 1B Hunter Dorraugh - San Jose State - Wausau 2022

OF Will Asby - New Mexico - Rochester 2022

OF Austin Kryszczuk - UNLV - Wisconsin Rapids 2020

2nd Team: OF Chase Spencer - Air Force - Rochester 2023

OF Khalil Walker - New Mexico - Rockford 2023

LHP Micky Thompson - San Jose State - La Crosse 2022

NEC (4)

1st Team: OF Jake Mastillo - Long Island - Green Bay 2022

RHP Garrett Yawn - Long Island - Bismarck 2022, 2023

RHP Alec Burnett - Wagner - Wisconsin Rapids 2022, 2023

2nd Team: SS Ben Fierenzi - Long Island - Signed Battle Creek 2024

OVC (5)

Player of the Year: 1B Roman Kuntz - Morehead State - Great Lakes 2020, Battle Creek 2021,

Wisconsin 2021, Kokomo 2023

1st Team: 1B Roman Kuntz - Morehead State - Great Lakes 2020, Battle Creek 2021,

Wisconsin 2021, Kokomo 2023

2nd Team: SS Ben Palmer - Southeast Missouri State - Minnesota 2021

3B Mac Danford - UT-Martin - La Crosse 2022, 2023

UTL Ty Stauss - Southeast Missouri State - Battle Creek 2021

Freshman: C Mack Whitcomb - Tennessee Tech - Signed Rockford 2024

Pac-12 (15)

Freshman of the Year: DH Brandon Compton - Arizona State - Duluth 2023

All-Conference: RHP Clark Candiotti - Arizona - Mandan 2020, Kenosha 2022

OF Brendan Summerhill - Arizona - Traverse City 2022, 2023,

Rockford 2023

1B Jacob Tobias - Arizona State - Kenosha 2022

DH Brandon Compton - Arizona State - Duluth 2023

INF Core Jackson - Utah - Battle Creek 2022

OF Kai Roberts - Utah - Mankato 2022, 2023

RHP Micah Ashman - Utah - St. Cloud 2023

Honorable Mention: OF Emilio Corona - Arizona - La Crosse 2022

LHP Connor Markl - Arizona State - La Crosse 2021

OF Mason Neville - Oregon - Lakeshore 2023

1B Jimmy Nati - Stanford - Kalamazoo 2023, Signed Kalamazoo 2024

RHP Rashad Ruff - UCLA - Green Bay 2022, Madison 2023

OF Ryan Jackson - USC - St. Cloud 2022

OF Nate Swarts - Washington State - St. Cloud 2020, 2021

All-Defensive: OF Isaiah Jackson - Arizona State - Madison 2023

SEC (3)

Player of the Year: 3B Charlie Condon - Georgia - St. Cloud 2022

1st Team: 3B Charlie Condon - Georgia - St. Cloud 2022

UTIL Nick Lopez - Kentucky - Eau Claire 2019

2nd Team: C Cole Messina - South Carolina - Fond du Lac 2022

SoCon (5)

Freshman of the Year: C Daniel Jackson - Wofford - Signed Traverse City 2024

1st Team: OF Marshall Toole - Wofford - Traverse City 2022

2nd Team: C Daniel Jackson - Wofford - Signed Traverse City 2024

SS Aidan Brewer - UNC Greensboro - Traverse City 2021, Wis Rapids 2022, 2023

OF Tommy Barth - East Tennessee State - Wisconsin Rapids 2022

DH Nick Iannantone - East Tennessee State - Kenosha 2022

Freshman: C Daniel Jackson - Wofford - Signed Traverse City 2024

Southland (4)

1st Team: C Miguel Useche - New Orleans - Traverse City 2021, Kenosha 2023

2B Isaac Webb - Texas A&M Corpus Christi - Signed Wausau 2024

LHP Colton Mercer - New Orleans - Wausau 2023

2nd Team: RHP Caleb Bunch - Northwestern State - Thunder Bay 2023,

Signed Thunder Bay 2024

SWAC (4)

Player of the Year: OF Ali LaPread - Alabama State - Green Bay 2019

1st Team: DH Jose Gonzalez - Bethune-Cookman - St. Cloud 2023

OF Ali LaPread - Alabama State - Green Bay 2019

RHP Caleb Granger - Florida A&M - Signed Fond du Lac 2024

2nd Team: SS Kyler McIntosh - Alabama State - Signed Wisconsin Rapids 2024

Summit (22)

Defensive Player of the Year: OF Matt Goetzmann - Omaha - St. Cloud 2023

1st Team: C Max Moris - St. Thomas - Minnesota 2022

1B Drew Stahl - Oral Roberts - Mankato 2020, Fond du Lac 2020

SS Jake Schaffner - North Dakota State - Madison 2023, Signed Madison 2024

OF Matt Goetzmann - Omaha - St. Cloud 2023

OF Brigs Richartz - St. Thomas - Eau Claire 2022-2023, Signed Eau Claire 2024

OF Jordan Sagedahl - South Dakota State - Bismarck 2021, 2022, Will. 2022-23

RHP Harrison Kreiling - Omaha - Duluth 2022

2nd Team: C Will Busch - North Dakota State - Willmar 2022

1B Luke Luskey - South Dakota State - Minnesota 2023, Signed Minnesota 2024

3B Tyler Bishop - Omaha - Signed St. Cloud 2024

SS Tanner Recchio - St. Thomas - Minnesota 2023, Signed St. Cloud 2024

OF Drew Lechnir - Omaha - Eau Claire 2021

DH Noah Geise - Omaha - St. Cloud 2023

UTL Matthew Maulik - St. Thomas - Signed Minnesota 2024

RHP Jacob Mrosko - St. Thomas - Minnesota 2022, 2023

LHP Evan Esch - St. Thomas - St. Cloud 2023, Signed Eau Claire 2024

Hon. Mention: C Cardel Dick - Omaha - Signed Duluth 2024

1B Joe Roder - St. Thomas - Minnesota 2023

2B Zach Lechnir - Omaha - Eau Claire 2021

3B Mikey Gottschalk - St. Thomas - Mankato 2020, 2022, 2023

OF Cadyn Schwabe - North Dakota State - Eau Claire 2022

UTL Garret Hill - North Dakota State - Wausau 2022, Bismarck 2023

Sun Belt (4)

Newcomer of the Year: OF Banks Tolley - Appalachian State - Kalamazoo 2022, 2023

1st Team: 1B Trey LaFleur - Louisiana - Fond du Lac 2021

OF Banks Tolley - Appalachian State - Kalamazoo 2022, 2023

2nd Team: SS Ozzie Pratt - Southern Miss - St. Cloud 2023

3B Will Mize - Georgia State - Great Lakes 2020

WAC (7)

First Team: RHP Isaac Lyon - Grand Canyon - Eau Claire 2023

RHP Grant Garza - Tarleton State - Mankato 2023

Second Team: RHP Nate Hemmerling - California Baptist - Wis Rapids 2019, 2020, 2021,22

OF Cade Verdusco - Grand Canyon - Mankato 2022

All-Defensive: SS Emilio Barreras - Grand Canyon - Signed Eau Claire 2024

OF Eddy Pelc - Grand Canyon - Eau Claire 2021

OF Cade Verdusco - Grand Canyon - Mankato 2022

OF Tyler White - Sacramento State - Rochester 2022, 2023

WCC (14)

Player of the Year: OF Jakob Christian - San Diego - Willmar 2022

Defensive POY: C Ariel Armas - San Diego - Mankato 2022, 2023

1st Team: RHP Austin Smith - San Diego - La Crosse 2023

C Ariel Armas - San Diego - Mankato 2022, 2023

2B Christian Dicochea - Loyola Marymount - La Crosse 2020,

Northern Michigan 2020, La Crosse 2021, Willmar 2022

OF Jakob Christian - San Diego - Willmar 2022

OF Jake Holcroft - Portland - Madison 2023

2nd Team: RHP Ryan Wiltse - St. Mary's - Willmar 2023

1B Jack Gurevitch - San Diego - Wisconsin Rapids 2023

OF Brendan Bobo - Loyola Marymount - Wisconsin Rapids 2022, 2023

OF Connor Walsh - Pepperdine - La Crosse 2021, 2022

DH Will Worthington - San Diego - St. Cloud 2022

Hon.Mention: LHP Tanner Douglas - Portland - Signed Battle Creek 2024

SS Justin DeCriscio - San Diego - Mankato 2022, La Crosse 2023

OF Jack Costello - San Diego - Mankato 2021

OF Vincent Temesvary - Gonzaga - Kokomo 2023, Signed Kokomo 2024

