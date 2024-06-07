Bombs Away: Long Ball Leads the Way to 10-4 Win

June 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Eau Claire, WI - Baseballs were flying out of Carson Park tonight, as the Express offense racked up a whopping 4 home runs to lead the Trains to a 10-4 victory.

The long ball ruled early, as each team had a solo shot in both of the first few innings, coming from Brigs Richartz (St. Thomas) and Ragan Pinnow (Augustana) for Eau Claire. For Willmar, it was Andrew Sojka (Cal-State Northridge) and Colin Hynek (Georgia State) who went deep.

It remained a 1 run ballgame through the next 4 innings, but would break wide open in the bottom of the 7th, when Jake Busson (Iowa Central CC) hit a grand slam to cap off a 7 run explosion by the Express. Willmar would get a couple of base runners on to start the 9th, but Andrew Ball (Augustana) buckled down and retired the next 3 batters to close this one out.

The Express got a collection of strong pitching tonight, as Zachary Lyles (Western Kentucky) threw 5 innings, with only 3 runs allowed and striking out 7. Zacary Tenn (Hawaii) picked up the win (1-0), while Will Eldridge took the loss (0-1).

Eau Claire looks to complete the series sweep tomorrow night here at Carson Park. First pitch is set for 6:35pm CT.

https://scorebook.northwoodsleague.com/update/3950/statistics/stats/visitor/pitching

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.