Bombs Away: Long Ball Leads the Way to 10-4 Win
June 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Eau Claire Express News Release
Eau Claire, WI - Baseballs were flying out of Carson Park tonight, as the Express offense racked up a whopping 4 home runs to lead the Trains to a 10-4 victory.
The long ball ruled early, as each team had a solo shot in both of the first few innings, coming from Brigs Richartz (St. Thomas) and Ragan Pinnow (Augustana) for Eau Claire. For Willmar, it was Andrew Sojka (Cal-State Northridge) and Colin Hynek (Georgia State) who went deep.
It remained a 1 run ballgame through the next 4 innings, but would break wide open in the bottom of the 7th, when Jake Busson (Iowa Central CC) hit a grand slam to cap off a 7 run explosion by the Express. Willmar would get a couple of base runners on to start the 9th, but Andrew Ball (Augustana) buckled down and retired the next 3 batters to close this one out.
The Express got a collection of strong pitching tonight, as Zachary Lyles (Western Kentucky) threw 5 innings, with only 3 runs allowed and striking out 7. Zacary Tenn (Hawaii) picked up the win (1-0), while Will Eldridge took the loss (0-1).
Eau Claire looks to complete the series sweep tomorrow night here at Carson Park. First pitch is set for 6:35pm CT.
