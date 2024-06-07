Two-Run First Inning Blast Pushes Growlers Past Jackrabbits
June 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
Kalamazoo, Mich. - On Thursday night, the Kalamazoo Growlers swept its two-game stint with the Kokomo Jackrabbits, behind a 3-2 win at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
For a second straight night, the Growlers' offense came to life in the opening inning. After a leadoff single from Myles Beale, extending his now 10-game on-base streak, Reagan Paulina put a charge into an 0-1 fastball, sending it over the right field wall for the Growlers' first home run this season.
The pitching of Kalamazoo Valley CC freshman JJ Manion backed up the two-run blast. Manion, in his second start of the season, put together five innings of one-run baseball, giving up six hits while neither walking nor striking out a single batter.
For a second straight night, the Growlers' offense slowed in the middle innings. Kokomo starter Frederick Romano put together an additional four innings of scoreless work after giving up the two-run blast.
Kalamazoo added on a run in the top half of the seventh as Jeremy Comer drove in Savi Delgado with an RBI single to right. At 98 mph off the bat, Comer snagged his first RBI of the season.
Kokomo answered with a run in the home half of the inning. Following a single and a passed ball that moved Cole Yearsley up into second, an errant throw on a pickoff move followed up by a wild throw in from center on the exact same play brought the Jackrabbits back within a run.
The Growlers' bullpen would shut it down in the final two frames as Bryce Brassfield and Tyler Papenbrock combined to throw just 13 pitches to get the final six outs. With the win, Kalamazoo moves back to.500 at 5-5 while the Jackrabbits now have the worst record in the Northwoods League at 1-9.
Kalamazoo and Kokomo are back in action Friday, June 7 with first pitch at Homer Stryker Field scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
- Two-Run First Inning Blast Pushes Growlers Past Jackrabbits - Kalamazoo Growlers
