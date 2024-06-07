Hauge and Higdon Homer as Rox End Road Trip with Loss

DICKINSON, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (3-7) dropped their series finale to the Badlands Big Sticks (5-5) by an 11-6 score on Thursday, June 6. Eight of the nine Rox hitters in the starting lineup recorded a hit in the game.

Coming off a 5-3 win on Wednesday night, St. Cloud opened the game with a bang. With two outs and the bases empty, Kade Lewis (Butler University) turned an eight-pitch at-bat into a first-inning single. The next pitch found the wheelhouse of Jackson Hauge (University of Kansas), who skied a two-run home run to left-center field. With that home run, Hauge handed the Rox a 2-0 lead and moved his team-leading long ball total to three.

The Rox would fall behind in the bottom of the first, but another stellar relief appearance kept St. Cloud tight with the Big Sticks. Nathan Anderson (Wayne State College) handled five innings as the first man out of the bullpen, allowing just one earned run on two hits and striking out five. With his work, the Rox maintained a one-run deficit from the first inning all the way into the sixth.

Immediately after Badlands extended its lead to 6-2 in the sixth, the Rox began a rally in the seventh inning. Austen Roellig (Louisiana State University) and Sawyer Smith (St. Cloud State University) each roped run-producing line drives up the middle. Two more runs scored in the eighth on an opposite-field home run by Ben Higdon (University of Kentucky), the first round-tripper of his Rox career.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Nathan Anderson!

The Rox will head back to St. Cloud and begin a five-game homestand on Friday, June 7 against the Minot Hot Tots. The night will feature postgame fireworks along with a Rox trucker hat giveaway to the first 400 fans, sponsored by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud. Saturday's series finale against Minot will include a piggy bank giveaway to the first 275 fans and a postgame quarter drop on the field, sponsored by Sentry Bank. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com!

