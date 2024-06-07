Kingfish Snap 3-Game Skid over Division Leader 7-1

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - Kenosha snapped their three-game losing streak in a dominate 7-1 victory over the division leading Pitt Spitters.

Starting pitching was once again fantastic for Kenosha as Coke Calhoun pitched his second quality start of the year, with the Ole Miss product allowing only two hits in six innings of work while striking out ten.

Calhoun's work allowed the Kingfish to wait six innings to put a number on the scoreboard.

DJ Ghiorso singled to start the inning, stole second, then scored on a Noah Jouras double. The Kingfish would add a second on an RBI sac fly from Karter Wong.

The Kenosha offense exploded from there adding another on a Nick Giamarusti sac fly in the 7th, then four additional runs in the ninth inning.

Kenosha tallied double digit hits with 10 highlighted by multi hit performances from Warrick Wilmot and Noah Jouras.

The Kingfish also cut down on the errors, only making one compared to three made in Kenosha's previous three outings.

They will have the opportunity to sweep the Pitt Spitter tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X for updates.

