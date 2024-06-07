Dock Spiders Drop Game One Against Battle Creek, 15-7
June 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
Battle Creek, MI Dock Spiders fell in the first of two games series with Battle Creek at C.O. Brown Stadium on Friday night, with the Battle Jacks taking the 17-5 win. Dock Spiders moved to 4-7 on the season.
Battle Creek took a 5-0 lead in the first inning with six walks and one hit in the inning, they added another three runs to their advantage in the second inning and four more in the third inning to take a 12-0 lead.
The Dock Spiders would get on the board in the fifth inning plating three runs in the inning with a single from Zack Taylor (UW-Oshkosh) that plated a run, walks with the bases loaded to Kelsen Johnson (Polk State), and Aiden Jolley (Georgia Tech) made the score 12-3. The Dock Spiders added one more run in the sixth inning, and one in the seventh inning to make the score 12-5.
The Battle Jacks increased their lead by adding three runs in the seventh inning to make the score 15-5. The Dock Spiders added two runs in the eighth inning but weren't able to draw any closer falling by a final score, 15-7.
Dock Spiders wrap this their series with Battle Creek on Saturday night at 5:35 p.m. (CT)
Images from this story
|
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Donavan Canterberry at bat
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 7, 2024
- Dock Spiders Drop Game One Against Battle Creek, 15-7 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Chinooks Beat Division-Leading Woodchucks 3-2 for 1st Home Win - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Larks Dominate in All Facets, Take Game One from Minnesota 8-2 - Bismarck Larks
- Rockers Drop a Close Defensive Battle to the Loggers - Green Bay Rockers
- Offensive Fireworks Not Present for Huskies in 9-1 Defeat vs Thunder Bay - Duluth Huskies
- Whittle Hits Pinch-Hit Grand Slam, Madison Mallards Win Fourth Straight - Madison Mallards
- Kingfish Snap 3-Game Skid over Division Leader 7-1 - Kenosha Kingfish
- Rockford Rivets Secure Thrilling Victory Over Royal Oak Leprechauns - Rockford Rivets
- Stingers Lose 10-4 - Willmar Stingers
- Growlers Score Seven Unanswered to Win Third Straight Against Jackrabbits - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Stunner at Home: Rafters Fall to Madison 6-2 - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Bombs Away: Long Ball Leads the Way to 10-4 Win - Eau Claire Express
- The Woodchucks Lose a Close Game in Lakeshore 3-2 - Wausau Woodchucks
- Pit Spitters Drop Their Second in a Row - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Larks Win on the Road 9-6, Taking Five out of Six from the Hot Tots - Bismarck Larks
- Rockers Return Home for Game 3 against Loggers - Green Bay Rockers
- SERIES Preview: Series at the Top of the Division Shifts to the Wade for Two - Duluth Huskies
- Over 240 Northwoods League Players Earn 2024 All-Conference Honors in Division 1 - Northwoods
- Two-Run First Inning Blast Pushes Growlers Past Jackrabbits - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Dock Spiders Hand Woodchucks First Loss in Walk off Fashion, 4-3 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rafters' Seventh Inning Rally Not Enough in Second Consecutive Game with Madison - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Hauge and Higdon Homer as Rox End Road Trip with Loss - St. Cloud Rox
- Rochester Battles, But Falls to Eau Claire - Rochester Honkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Stories
- Dock Spiders Drop Game One Against Battle Creek, 15-7
- Dock Spiders Hand Woodchucks First Loss in Walk off Fashion, 4-3
- Ethan Cole Shines in Start, Dock Spiders Fall to Wausau
- Dock Spiders Drop Second Straight to Wausau, 3-1
- Former Fond du Lac Dock Spider Ryan Loutos Debuts with the Cardinals