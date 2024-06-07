Dock Spiders Drop Game One Against Battle Creek, 15-7

June 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Donavan Canterberry at bat

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Donavan Canterberry at bat(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

Battle Creek, MI Dock Spiders fell in the first of two games series with Battle Creek at C.O. Brown Stadium on Friday night, with the Battle Jacks taking the 17-5 win. Dock Spiders moved to 4-7 on the season.

Battle Creek took a 5-0 lead in the first inning with six walks and one hit in the inning, they added another three runs to their advantage in the second inning and four more in the third inning to take a 12-0 lead.

The Dock Spiders would get on the board in the fifth inning plating three runs in the inning with a single from Zack Taylor (UW-Oshkosh) that plated a run, walks with the bases loaded to Kelsen Johnson (Polk State), and Aiden Jolley (Georgia Tech) made the score 12-3. The Dock Spiders added one more run in the sixth inning, and one in the seventh inning to make the score 12-5.

The Battle Jacks increased their lead by adding three runs in the seventh inning to make the score 15-5. The Dock Spiders added two runs in the eighth inning but weren't able to draw any closer falling by a final score, 15-7.

Dock Spiders wrap this their series with Battle Creek on Saturday night at 5:35 p.m. (CT)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.