Former Fond du Lac Dock Spider Tim Elko Debuts with the White Sox

May 10, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

FOND DU LAC, WI - Former Fond du Lac Dock Spiders infielder Tim Elko made his Major League debut for the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, May 10 against the Miami Marlins at Rate Field in Chicago. Elko becomes the seventh former Fond du Lac Dock Spiders player in the majors, joining San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Ryan Bergert, Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson, Milwaukee Brewers infielder Caleb Durbin, St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Victor Scott, Cardinals right-handed pitcher Ryan Loutos, and Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes as Major Leaguers with Fond du Lac ties. Elko, Bergert, Simpson, and Durbin have each made their Major League debuts since the 2025 season started.

Elko, who played collegiately at the University of Mississippi, played for the Dock Spiders in 2019 and 2020. The Tampa, Florida, native was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 10th round of the 2022 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. In two seasons with the Dock Spiders, Elko combined to appear in 85 games and hit .319 (100-for-313) with 12 home runs, 12 doubles, one triple, and 60 RBI. Elko was a member of the Fond du Lac team that claimed the Northwoods League Wisconsin-Illinois Pod Championship in 2020.

In 2022, Elko started his professional career and combined to appear in 24 games for the Arizona Complex League White Sox and Class-A Kannapolis of the Carolina League. He hit .240 with nine extra-base hits, 16 RBI, and a .700 OPS. His 2024 season was split between Class-A Kannapolis, High-A Winston-Salem of the South Atlantic League, and Double-A Birmingham of the Southern League. Between these three stops, he combined to hit .295 over 131 games with 28 home runs, 25 doubles, four triples, 106 RBI, and an .873 OPS. Elko's 2024 season was split between Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte of the International League. He combined to hit .289 with 18 home runs, 23 doubles, two triples, 73 RBI, and a .785 OPS.

Following the 2024 season, Elko was one of six former Dock Spiders selected to participate in the 2024 Arizona Fall League and was one of 10 former Dock Spiders in Major League Camps during 2025 Spring Training.

In his Major League debut against the Marlins, Elko started at first base and batted eighth. He went 0-for-3 at the plate while playing the entire game. Prior to his promotion to Chicago (AL), he appeared in 31 games for Triple-A Charlotte in 2025. Elko hit .348 (39-for-112) with 10 home runs, six doubles, 10 RBI, and a 1.100 OPS. At the time of his promotion, his 10 home runs tied for most in minor league baseball and his 1.100 OPS led all Triple-A hitters.

Since the Dock Spiders first season in 2017, they have enjoyed an overall winning record of 282-262 for a .518 winning percentage. They won their first Northwoods League Championship in 2018 and also claimed the League's Wisconsin-Illinois Pod Championship in 2020. A total of 43 former Dock Spiders players have been drafted by Major League Baseball teams, including five selections last season.

Since the Dock Spiders first season in 2017, they have enjoyed an overall winning record of 282-262 for a .518 winning percentage. They won their first Northwoods League Championship in 2018 and also claimed the League's Wisconsin-Illinois Pod Championship in 2020. A total of 43 former Dock Spiders players have been drafted by Major League Baseball teams, including five selections last season.







