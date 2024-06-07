SERIES Preview: Series at the Top of the Division Shifts to the Wade for Two

Following a doubleheader split with the Thunder Bay Border Cats north of the border yesterday, a six-game series shifts to Duluth as the Huskies welcome the Border Cats to town. Here are the five things to know entering the Friday-Saturday series at the Wade, as well as the full game notes packet linked above:

LAST TIME OUT: The Huskies return to Wade Stadium after splitting a doubleheader with the Thunder Bay Border Cats in the first two games of a six-game series, dropping game one, 14-1, and snatching the finale, 9-4. In game one, errors and walks doomed the Huskies, especially in the first two innings where they allowed four (4) runs in the first and five runs (5) in the second. The Huskies finished the game with four (4) errors and issued 14 free passes (12 walks, 2 hit batters). In game two, the Huskies came up with an admirable response, especially after going down early again, allowing three (3) runs in the bottom of the first. However, they would respond with a four-run top of the second before taking the lead for good in the fifth and getting a 9-4 win.

LOCALS LEAD THE WAY: In the Huskies' game two win, they were led in large part by their three Duluth, Minn. natives, Charlie Sutherland, Joe Vos, and Ethan Cole. In all the trio combined for seven (7) hits and five (5) RBI in the game two win. Sutherland, in particular, had a terrific day overall including game one, going 5-for-8 with a cycle on the day and 5 RBI. Cole hit his first home run this season with the Huskies in the game last night, mashing a hanging curveball. Overall, Sutherland is leading the team with 10 RBI, and Vos is leading the team with a 1.283 OPS.

SCOUTING THE BORDER CATS: Thunder Bay is off to a fantastic start this season, starting the year off with a blistering 8-2 mark, leading the Great Plains East division. Defense and pitching have been the story for the Border Cats, the only Northwoods League team in Canada. Their 2.85 ERA as a team ranks 2nd in the NWL, the 1.42 WHIP ranks 5th, and their 60.6 FPS% ranks 2nd as well. The offense has been adequate enough on every given night, scoring more than 3 runs in all but two games, both of which they won. The Border Cats are led by Cole Ketzner, with a team-leading 1.150 OPS and 9 RBI. He hit a grand slam in game one of the doubleheader, providing the offense in the Border Cats' 4-run first that would be all the need.Aside from the loss vs Duluth in game two of the doubleheader, Thunder Bay's only other loss on the season was on the road at La Cross, a 5-4 setback on May 30th. In the time between losses, the Border Cats won five (5) straight GP.

PACK(ED) THE WADE: This series will just mark the Huskies' third and fourth home games of the season in games 11 and 12 of the season. In the opening series against Badlands, despite two day games, including one on a Monday, the Huskies drew 2,199 fans, the most in a Huskies opening weekend since 2018.

FRIDAY FIREWORKS (AND MUCH MORE): If you're coming to the ballpark on Friday, it marks one of the busiest days on the promotion schedule for the entire season. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a magnet schedule with our entire 2024 schedule. It's A League of Their Own Night, and the Border Town Betties will be at the park. The team will be honoring the history of baseball in this ballpark and will be rocking Duluth Dukes jerseys for the game tonight. And, on top of all that, there will be a postgame fireworks show, one of two this season.

