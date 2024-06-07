Stingers Lose 10-4

June 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

EAU CLAIRE, WI - A big 7th inning powers Eau Claire to a 10-4 win over the Stingers. 7 runs scored in the inning, highlighted by a Jake Busson (Iowa Central CC) grand slam.

The bats were out tonight with 6 total home runs in the ballgame, 4 were hit by the Express. Only 1 homer in the game was not a solo-shot.

The Express took the early lead with a solo home run coming from Brigs Richartz (St. Thomas) in the first inning. Richartz ended the day with 2 hits, both being solo homers.

Stingers would tie the game on an Andrew Sojka (California State College-Northridge) solo home run in the top of the 3rd. Sojka finished the game 2-5.

Eau Claire then retook the lead on a Ragan Pinnow (Augustana) solo homer in the bottom half of the 3rd.

Willmar went on a 3-0 scoring run with a home run from Colin Hynek (Georgia State), Colton Griffin (Stephan F. Austin) stealing home, and a Sac-Fly from Brandon Gonzaga (Lewis & Clark College).

Stingers took a 4-3 lead into the 7th. Express had runners on the corners with 2-outs, when Dylan O'Connell (Western Kentucky) plated the tying run on an RBI single, and Owen Washburn (Texas Tech) gave the Express the lead for good on a 2-run RBI double.

Starter Drue Young (Indiana Wesleyan) gets credited with a no-decision and pitched 5.1 innings, 4 hits, 3 runs (all earned), 3 walks and 5 strike-outs.

The Stinger bullpen was hit hard. They combined to allow 7 runs, 5 hits and 3 walks.

The Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game was Andrew Baumgart (North Dakota State). He relieved Young in the 6th inning and recorded 2 strike-outs.

