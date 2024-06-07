Growlers Score Seven Unanswered to Win Third Straight Against Jackrabbits
June 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
Kalamazoo, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (6-5) picked up right where they left off on Friday night at home after a pair of games on the road. Scoring nine of the game's final 10 runs, Kalamazoo secured its third straight win, taking down the Kokomo Jackrabbits (1-10) 9-4.
In a true tale of two halves, Kokomo looked like the stronger opponent in the first half, opening up the scoring on a two-run single from Luke Matthews in the second. Kokomo's starter, Kyle Manship, got K-Zoo to hit into three separate double plays in the first four innings.
In the top of the fifth, Kokomo added to its lead behind a solo home run by Jack Dupuis. At just 86 mph off the bat, Dupuis dropped one 300 feet into the Miller Lite Trap in left.
Kalamazoo's offense would finally come to life in the bottom of the fifth. After two walks and two quick outs, Reagan Paulina got the Growlers on the board with an RBI single to center. Korbin Griffin would back up Paulina well, splitting the gap in left-center field for a two-RBI double to tie up the game.
A pitching change, two walks, three wild pitches, and three hit batsmen later and the Growlers ended the fifth frame with five runs on just two hits to go ahead by a pair.
The crooked number marks the 48th time since the beginning of the 2023 season that the Growlers have scored four or more in an inning. The team is now 31-6 in such games.
Kalamazoo's offense would once take advantage of a limited Kokomo bullpen, scoring a run in the sixth, seventh, and a pair in the eighth. With five runs against the Jackrabbit pen, Kalamazoo has now scored 64.8% (35/54) of its runs against their opponents' bullpen.
The Growler pen would end the night in style. Five different Growlers bullpen arms appeared, giving up just the two earned runs. Jake Carroll, in his team-leading sixth appearance, shut the door with a pair of strikeouts in the ninth.
The Growlers and Jackrabbits clash again tomorrow at Homer Stryker Field. Dinosaur night out at the ballpark with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. Watch live on the Northwoods League App or online at WatchNWL.com.
