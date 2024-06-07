Rockers Return Home for Game 3 against Loggers

June 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - After picking up a win in La Crosse last night, the Rockers return home to face the Loggers for a third straight night. Gates open at 5:30 with Warden performing live music. Tonight's first pitch is scheduled for 6:35.

The key for the Rockers win last night came between the fourth and sixth innings. In those three frames, Green Bay racked up ten runs, five of which came off home runs from second baseman Sam Miller (Columbia) and first baseman Mateo Matthews (Wagner College). The Rockers went on to win the game 11-6 with a season high in runs and hits.

Caden Capomaccio (Minnesota) makes his second start of the season tonight for Green Bay. In his first appearance, he struck out three batters in only one inning of work against Madison.

The Rockers also take on their alter ego of the Supper Clubbers. Fans can enjoy a fish fry and old fashions in the park, with fireworks following the matchup.

Green Bay will be back at home tomorrow to take on the Loggers for the final game in their series. Gates will open at 2:00, with first pitch is slated for 3:05 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.