Pit Spitters Drop Their Second in a Row

June 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters lose game one of the series against the Kenosha Kingfish, 7-1, in front of a 4,091-person crowd at Turtle Creek Stadium. The Pit Spitters fall to 7-4 on the season.

Both teams were slow to start offensively, until the Kingfish struck first in the top of the sixth inning when Dj Ghiorso singled to right field. Noah Jouras then doubled to left field scoring Ghiorso to give the Kingfish a 1-0 lead. Karter Wong drove in Jouras on a sacrifice flyout to make it 2-0. Warrick Wilmot singled and Eli Duncan singled to open the top of the seventh for the Kingfish. Nick Giamarusti hit a sacrifice flyout that scored Wilmot to extend the Kingfish lead to 3-0. Christopher Schuchart tripled to lead off the top of the ninth for the Kingfish. Wilmot singled to left, scoring Schuchart to make it 4-0. Duncan then grounded into a fielder's choice, Giamarusti singled, and Ghiorso walked to load the bases. Jouras singled to right field to bring in Duncan making it 5-0 Kingfish. Brandon Nigh walked to bring in Giamarusti to extend the lead to 6-0. Wong then singled to score Ghiorso to make it 7-0. Brett Rozman singled to left field to open the bottom of the ninth inning. He then came around to score on a double to center field by Brett Denby to give the game the final score of 7-1.

The Pit Spitters drop to 7-4 on the season, while the Kingfish improve to 6-5. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Aaron Forrest threw six innings, giving up two runs on three hits, walking three and striking out two. Collin Bradley threw an inning giving up a run on two hits while striking out one. Dominic Mauro threw a scoreless inning striking out one. Jake Brown threw a third of an inning giving up four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one. Grant Lamarche threw a third of an inning giving up one hit and no runs.

The Pit Spitters will play game two of the series against the Kenosha Kingfish tomorrow night. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

