The Woodchucks Lose a Close Game in Lakeshore 3-2

June 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

After a 9-0 start, the Woodchucks lose two-straight on the road. They fall to Lakeshore in their first game against them.

It was a leadoff walk to Drew Berkland (U of Minnesota) that lead to Max Galvin (OK St. University) finding a one-out single and his ninth RBI in the top of the first inning. It was the eight time this season the Woodchucks opened the scoring first.

Fast forward to the third inning where Clayton Burke (Cen. Methodist U) recorded his second and third strikeout. Deiten Lachance (McClennan Comm. College) helped him by throwing out a runner at second base. The Chucks lead was still 1-0 after three innings.

Burke pulled out all the tricks, picking off a runner at second base to escape the fourth inning. Through four innings Burke had allowed just three hits.

Daniel Harden (McClennan Comm. College) found his first extra base hit of the season with a leadoff double in the top of the sixth inning. He eventually came around to score on a wild-pitch to give the Chucks an insurance run. They led 2-0 heading to the bottom of the sixth.

Burke went five and one third innings pitched. He allowed just four hits, two walks and threw 85 pitches. He did allow one run which would call Corey Thompson for a pitching change. Chris Scinta (U of Miami) came in relieve in his first game as a Woodchuck during the sixth. The Chinooks added two and the game was tied 2-2 headed to the seventh.

James Mann (Wallace St. Comm. College-Hanceville) took over in the bottom of the seventh as the Woodchucks found trouble on the base paths. Mann escaped bases loaded by letting just one run cross. The Chinooks took their first lead of the game at 3-2.

Mann kept the Chinooks silent in the eighth, partially due to an amazing catch up against the netting in foul territory by Cooper Vance (Eastern Michigan U). The Chucks were down to their final three outs.

The Woodchucks will play three more on the road before traveling home on Monday June 10th to take on Madison. It is Wausau Baseball and Softball night at Athletic Park!

