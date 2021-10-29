Robson Shuts Down K-Wings Attack
October 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - An offense that managed five goals in its season opener six days ago ran into a hot goaltender Friday at Wings Event Center, as the Kalamazoo Wings (1-1-0-0) fell 1-0 to the Cincinnati Cyclones (2-0-0-0).
The K-Wings controlled the play for much of the opening period, outshooting Cincinnati 11-5 with nothing to show for it. The Cyclones were unsuccessful on two power plays in the frame, as the two teams reached the first intermission locked in a scoreless game.
Late in the second period, Louie Caporusso broke the deadlock when he fired home a Mike Gornall centering pass from the slot to beat goaltender Jet Greaves with just over three minutes left. Kalamazoo received two power plays in the stanza, but couldn't solve Cyclones goaltender Mat Robson, who made 22 saves in the first two frames.
Robson turned away 10 more Kalamazoo shots in the final period and the Cyclones killed off two more penalties to preserve the 1-0 shutout.
Greaves stopped 18 of 19 shots in his first professional loss. It was also the third straight start the rookie goaltender allowed exactly one goal, after helping Cleveland beat Belleville 2-1 in the American Hockey League last Saturday and backstopping Kalamazoo to a 4-1 preseason win over Toledo on Oct. 16.
The K-Wings welcome the defending Kelly Cup Champion Fort Wayne Komets to Wings Event Center for Kalamazoo's annual Orange Ice game Saturday at 7:00 p.m. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and fans are encouraged to dress up in their most creative Halloween costumes. A costume contest will be held on the ice during the first intermission.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 29, 2021
- Solar Bears Drop First Road Match of Season, 5-4 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Admirals Edge Blades in Defensive Battle - Norfolk Admirals
- Mavericks Take Special Teams Battle & Game - Wheeling Nailers
- Robson Gets Shutout in Cyclones Debut - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Roy Leads Atlanta to Victory in Home Opener - Atlanta Gladiators
- Lions Earn First Victory - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Robson Shuts Down K-Wings Attack - Kalamazoo Wings
- Admirals Hold off Blades in Defensive Battle - Florida Everblades
- Mariners Fall to Trois-Rivieres in Low Scoring Contest - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - October 29 - ECHL
- Cyclones Home Ice Highlights: Oct 29-30 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Gladiators: October 29, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Montana Onyebuchi Loaned to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Media Release: Moose Recall Tristan Pomerleau and Todd Burgess - Newfoundland Growlers
- Game Notes: at Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- October 30th Game at Tulsa Postponed - Kansas City Mavericks
- Center Hudson Elynuik Recalled by AHL Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Preview: 3 Game Road Trip Begins in Wichita - Utah Grizzlies
- Marlies Recall Bobby Mcmann and Ryan Chyzowski - Newfoundland Growlers
- Late Goal Lifts Mavericks over Iowa in Home Opener - Kansas City Mavericks
- Everblades and Admirals Set to Lace up the Skates for Second Meeting - Florida Everblades
- Lions' First Trip Will be in Maine - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Gladiators Ready to Bring Hockey Back to Atlanta - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.