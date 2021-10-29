Robson Shuts Down K-Wings Attack

October 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - An offense that managed five goals in its season opener six days ago ran into a hot goaltender Friday at Wings Event Center, as the Kalamazoo Wings (1-1-0-0) fell 1-0 to the Cincinnati Cyclones (2-0-0-0).

The K-Wings controlled the play for much of the opening period, outshooting Cincinnati 11-5 with nothing to show for it. The Cyclones were unsuccessful on two power plays in the frame, as the two teams reached the first intermission locked in a scoreless game.

Late in the second period, Louie Caporusso broke the deadlock when he fired home a Mike Gornall centering pass from the slot to beat goaltender Jet Greaves with just over three minutes left. Kalamazoo received two power plays in the stanza, but couldn't solve Cyclones goaltender Mat Robson, who made 22 saves in the first two frames.

Robson turned away 10 more Kalamazoo shots in the final period and the Cyclones killed off two more penalties to preserve the 1-0 shutout.

Greaves stopped 18 of 19 shots in his first professional loss. It was also the third straight start the rookie goaltender allowed exactly one goal, after helping Cleveland beat Belleville 2-1 in the American Hockey League last Saturday and backstopping Kalamazoo to a 4-1 preseason win over Toledo on Oct. 16.

The K-Wings welcome the defending Kelly Cup Champion Fort Wayne Komets to Wings Event Center for Kalamazoo's annual Orange Ice game Saturday at 7:00 p.m. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and fans are encouraged to dress up in their most creative Halloween costumes. A costume contest will be held on the ice during the first intermission.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.