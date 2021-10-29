Robson Gets Shutout in Cyclones Debut

Kalamazoo, MI - Louie Caporusso's late period goal and Mat Robson's sensational play in goal helped the Cyclones hold on to a 1-0 lead, improving to 2-0 on the season.

* Cincinnati was outshot 32-19 in the game, and 22-6 at one point. The 'Clones killed all four penalties faced, including two kills in the third period.

* The game's only goal came with 3:01 to go in the second period. After a momentum shift with the Cyclones starting to pressure the Wings, Mike Gornall found Louie Caporusso parked high and inside the right circle for a shot that slipped through Wings' Jet Greaves. Defenseman Wyatt Ege was also credited with an assist.

* The goal gave Gornall his first pro point, and Caporusso his first ECHL goal since December 28, 2013, when he scored against Kalamazoo as a member of the Reading Royals. Caporusso had a Gordie Howe hat trick that game, adding an assist and a fight.

* Mat Robson's debut for the Cyclones couldn't have gone better. The 25-year-old earned his second career shutout as a pro, with his last coming two seasons earlier in the AHL with the Iowa Wild. Robson's most challenging stop came in the first period during a 2-on-1 shorthanded chance gave Greg Betzold skated in-between the dots for a breakaway shot. Robson dropped down, extending the leg to keep Kalamazoo off the board.

"I just tried to remain calm and let pucks come to you," said Robson. "It's still early in the season so everyone's still trying to get a feel for their game and together as a team. As the game went on our defense did a great job keeping shots to the outside."

The Cyclones return home for the team's first regular season game in Cincinnati in 602 days to host the Indy Fuel.

