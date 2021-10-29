Roy Leads Atlanta to Victory in Home Opener

October 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (1-1-0-0) claimed a 5-4 win over the Orlando Solar Bears (1-1-0-0) on Friday night at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice. Atlanta led 5-1 halfway through the third and was able to withstand a three-goal comeback from Orlando. Forward Hugo Roy led the way for the Glads with his first two goals of the season.

Gabe Guertler starting the scoring for Atlanta in the first period when he carried the puck into the offensive zone and snapped a shot past Orlando goaltender Zachary Emond to give the Gladiators a 1-0 lead (1:23). The goal marked the first ECHL tally of Guertler's career.

Four minutes later, defenseman Derek Topatigh jumped on a loose puck in the high slot and buried a snap shot in the top right corner over Emond's glove to stretch Atlanta's lead to 2-0 (5:11). Topatigh's goal was also his first ECHL marker.

The first period onslaught continued for Gladiators Head Coach Jeff Pyle's top line of Derek Nesbitt, Luke Nogard, and Hugo Roy got to work. Nesbitt and Nogard crashed the net to create confusion in front of the Orlando net, and then Roy blasted a backhander into the net for a 3-0 Atlanta advantage (14:13). The Glads outshot the Bears 20-9 in the first period.

After a big hit from Mike Turner in the second period, Guertler jumped in the ensuing scrum and dropped the gloves with Orlando's Luke McInnis. Guertler was given an additional roughing penalty along with a fighting major. 11 game seconds after Guertler's scrap, Cody Sylvester broke up a pass at center ice and located Mike Pelech for a one-timer past Emond for a shorthanded tally (13:10).

Jake McGrew scored on a loose puck in in front of the Atlanta net at the end of the Guertler penalty to make it a 4-1 game (14:58).

The Nesbitt-Nogard-Roy line got to work again at the start of the third, and after Nesbitt and Nogard forced an Orlando turnover, Roy wrapped the puck around the far post and potted his second of the night (0:59).

After swapping Emond out for Brad Barone in the third period, Orlando mounted a furious comeback in the middle of the frame with three goals that came 1:05 apart from Jackson Keane, McGrew, and Krystof Hrabik (10:43, 11:01, 11:48). Despite the momentum swing, Gladiators goaltender Chris Nell made several key stops late to seal the 5-4 victory for Atlanta. Nell finished the night with 30 saves on 34 shots.

--

For more information, the 2021-2022 game schedule, and to purchase single game, mini-plans, group and season tickets, visit HERE, or call the Gladiators front office at 770-497-5100.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.