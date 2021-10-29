Cyclones Home Ice Highlights: Oct 29-30
October 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
The Cincinnati Cyclones return to Heritage Bank Center to start the home portion of the 2021-22 ECHL regular season on October 30th for the first regular season home game in 602 days!
AWAY GAME: The Cyclones visit the Kalamazoo Wings Friday night as Jason Payne's team looks to improve to 2-0 on the 2021-22 ECHL season. The game starts at 7pm and can be heard on Mixlr: https://mixlr.com/cincinnati-cyclones/ or watched with a FloHockey subscription.
HOME OPENER:
Saturday, October 30th, 7:30PM (doors open at 6:30PM)
Opponent: Indy Fuel
Promotion: FIRST FACE-OFF: $1 BEERS, SODA, HOTDOGS
Giveaway: Team Calendar, presented by UC Health (first 5,000 fans)
TICKET PACKAGES:
CHICK-FIL-A FAMILY 4-PACK: Starting at $21.25 per ticket, fans will receive 4 tickets, 4 hats, and 4 coupons for a FREE Chick-Fil-A sandwich. Coupons are redeemable at any Greater Cincinnati location.
DOWN THE ROAD:
Beginning with FIRST FACE-OFF, The 'Clones will play six of their next seven games at home. The team's next home game comes Thursday, November 4th, and starts a stretch of 7 games in 10 days.
For additional ticketing information, please call 513-421-PUCK or head to Cycloneshockey.com.
