ECHL Transactions - October 29

October 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, October 29, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kalamazoo:

Kade Phipps, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Mareks Mitens, G assigned by Utica

Add Michael Vukojevic, D assigned from Utica by New Jersey

Florida:

Add Cam Bakker, D activated from reserve

Greenville:

Add Karch Bachman, F assigned by Charlotte

Add Brett Kemp, F activated from reserve

Delete Lincoln Griffin, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Chase Zieky, F activated from reserve

Delete David Norris, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Zach Remers, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Kyle Thacker, D signed contract, added to active roster

Kalamazoo:

Add Jet Greaves, G assigned by Cleveland

Add Denis Smirnov, F activated from reserve

Kansas City:

Add John Schiavo, F activated from reserve

Delete Westin Michaud, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add J.D. Greenway, D assigned by Providence

Add Andrew Peski, D assigned by Providence

Add Conner Bleackley, F activated from reserve

Delete Felix-Olivier Chouinard, D placed on reserve

Delete Brendan St-Louis, D placed on reserve

Delete Devon Paliani, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/24)

Newfoundland:

Add Riley McCourt, D activated from reserve

Delete Todd Burgess, F recalled by Manitoba

Delete Tristan Pomerleau, D recalled by Manitoba

Delete Ryan Chyzowski, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Bobby McMann, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Orlando:

Add Montana Onyebuchi, D assigned by San Jose (AHL)

South Carolina:

Add Carter Allen, D activated from reserve

Delete Dominick Sacco, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Rob Mattison, G added as EBUG

Worcester:

Delete Colten Ellis, G recalled to Springfield by St. Louis

Delete Nic Pierog, F recalled by Springfield

Delete Nick Albano, D loaned to Springfield

