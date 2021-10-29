ECHL Transactions - October 29
October 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, October 29, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kalamazoo:
Kade Phipps, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Mareks Mitens, G assigned by Utica
Add Michael Vukojevic, D assigned from Utica by New Jersey
Florida:
Add Cam Bakker, D activated from reserve
Greenville:
Add Karch Bachman, F assigned by Charlotte
Add Brett Kemp, F activated from reserve
Delete Lincoln Griffin, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Chase Zieky, F activated from reserve
Delete David Norris, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Zach Remers, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Kyle Thacker, D signed contract, added to active roster
Kalamazoo:
Add Jet Greaves, G assigned by Cleveland
Add Denis Smirnov, F activated from reserve
Kansas City:
Add John Schiavo, F activated from reserve
Delete Westin Michaud, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add J.D. Greenway, D assigned by Providence
Add Andrew Peski, D assigned by Providence
Add Conner Bleackley, F activated from reserve
Delete Felix-Olivier Chouinard, D placed on reserve
Delete Brendan St-Louis, D placed on reserve
Delete Devon Paliani, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/24)
Newfoundland:
Add Riley McCourt, D activated from reserve
Delete Todd Burgess, F recalled by Manitoba
Delete Tristan Pomerleau, D recalled by Manitoba
Delete Ryan Chyzowski, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Bobby McMann, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Orlando:
Add Montana Onyebuchi, D assigned by San Jose (AHL)
South Carolina:
Add Carter Allen, D activated from reserve
Delete Dominick Sacco, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Rob Mattison, G added as EBUG
Worcester:
Delete Colten Ellis, G recalled to Springfield by St. Louis
Delete Nic Pierog, F recalled by Springfield
Delete Nick Albano, D loaned to Springfield
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 29, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - October 29 - ECHL
- Cyclones Home Ice Highlights: Oct 29-30 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Gladiators: October 29, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Montana Onyebuchi Loaned to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Media Release: Moose Recall Tristan Pomerleau and Todd Burgess - Newfoundland Growlers
- Game Notes: at Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- October 30th Game at Tulsa Postponed - Kansas City Mavericks
- Center Hudson Elynuik Recalled by AHL Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Preview: 3 Game Road Trip Begins in Wichita - Utah Grizzlies
- Marlies Recall Bobby Mcmann and Ryan Chyzowski - Newfoundland Growlers
- Late Goal Lifts Mavericks over Iowa in Home Opener - Kansas City Mavericks
- Everblades and Admirals Set to Lace up the Skates for Second Meeting - Florida Everblades
- Lions' First Trip Will be in Maine - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Gladiators Ready to Bring Hockey Back to Atlanta - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.