Gladiators Ready to Bring Hockey Back to Atlanta

October 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (0-1-0-0) return home to the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice at Gas South Arena tonight for the home opener against the Orlando Solar Bears (1-0-0-0). Atlanta last played at home 602 days ago on Mar. 6, 2020. On that day, the Glads also played the Solar Bears and claimed a 3-2 victory.

Nine Years a Gladiator

Gladiators captain Derek Nesbitt will be honored tonight for scoring his 300th professional goal on Jan. 29, 2020, vs Utah. The Seaforth, Ontario native first donned a Gladiators sweater during the 2005-06 season. Since then, he has inked his name in the Gladiators' record books and is now ranked first all-time in Glads goals (149), points (374), and games played (448). The forward did not play last season but recorded 46 points (15G-31A) in the 2019-20 campaign. Nesbitt registered two goals and eight helpers in the last five games of the season.

Scouting the Solar Bears

Like the Atlanta, Orlando enters tonight's action on five days of rest. Tristin Langan and Tyler Bird, two of the top forwards for the Bears, both signed Professional Tryout agreements with the Syracuse Crunch in the American Hockey League prior to the start of last Saturday's game. Defenseman Cole Moberg was also recalled this week by the AHL's San Jose Barracuda.

Last Time Out

The Gladiators fell to the Solar Bears 3-1 in Atlanta's first game of the season last Saturday in Orlando. Derek Nesbitt scored the only goal for the Glads after cleaning up a Xavier Bernard rebound. Jake McGrew tabbed assists on all three Orlando goals while Kevin Lohan, Aaron Luchuk, and Krystof Hrabik all recorded goals.

Home Sweet Home

The Gladiators were dominant when playing at home during Atlanta's most recent full season. In the 2019-20 campaign, the Glads racked up a 20-10-1-0 mark when playing in Duluth (compared to a 9-18-1-2 split on the road). Atlanta finished the season on a 10-game point streak. The Gladiators also finished the 2019-20 schedule on a nine-game home winning streak.

Glads Add Berry In Between Pipes

The Gladiators signed rookie goaltender Jack Berry to a Standard Player Contract on Oct. 27. Berry has played in one SPHL game so far this season with the Peoria Rivermen and made 26 saves on 28 shots in a winning effort. The 6-foot-2 netminder saw action in 9 SPHL contests last season with the Pensacola Ice Flyers. Prior to turning pro, Berry played four seasons of NCAA Division I hockey at the University of Wisconsin. Berry played with current Gladiators teammate Tim Davison for two seasons when at Wisconsin.

Fresh Faces

Two players made their ECHL debuts last Saturday with the Gladiators. Rookie defenseman Xavier Bernard notched an assist on Derek Nesbitt's goal in the first period for his first professional point. Bernard previously played 275 games in the QMJHL and was selected by the New Jersey Devils in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Forward Game Guertler also played in his first ECHL game. Guertler skated on a line with Mike Turner and Tyler Kobryn and recorded a shot on goal. Last year, Guertler posted 23 points in 30 goals with the SPHL's Macon Mayhem.

Parks Gets the Call

Goaltender Tyler Parks was recalled to the Belleville Senators, Atlanta's AHL affiliate, on Oct. 24. Parks is the first Gladiators player to have played a game with Atlanta this season and receive a call-up to the AHL. Forward Matt Wedman originally signed with the Glads prior to the start of the season, but never made an appearance with the team before signing a contract with Belleville. Parks is on a two-way AHL-ECHL deal. Gladiators defenseman Xavier Bernard is also on a two-way deal with Belleville and Atlanta.

