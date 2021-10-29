Center Hudson Elynuik Recalled by AHL Tucson

(RAPID CITY, SD) -The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that center Hudson Elynuik has been recalled to the AHL by the Tucson Roadrunners. Additionally, winger Zach Court has been activated off the reserve list.

Elynuik was assigned to the Rush by the Roadrunners at the outset of Rapid City's training camp and appeared in each of the Rush's games during the season's opening weekend, recording a goal and two assists. Elynuik was named the game's first star during the 4-2 win over Tulsa on Friday night after recording a goal and an assist.

Court entered training camp on a professional tryout contact and was placed on the reserve list at the outset of the season. The Winnipeg native is in his first pro season out of the University of Alaska-Anchorage.

Rapid City returns to action on Friday night in Boise against the Idaho Steelheads. Puck drop at the Idaho Central Arena is scheduled for 7:10 PM.

