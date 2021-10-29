October 30th Game at Tulsa Postponed

October 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







TULSA, OK - Saturday, October 30th's game against the Tulsa Oilers at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma has been postponed due to an unforeseen ice making mechanical failure at the BOK Center.

The Mavericks had fallen 5-2 against Tulsa at Cable Dahmer Arena on Wednesday, October 27th as the two were set to matchup again on Saturday. The game has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.