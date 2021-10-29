October 30th Game at Tulsa Postponed
October 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
TULSA, OK - Saturday, October 30th's game against the Tulsa Oilers at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma has been postponed due to an unforeseen ice making mechanical failure at the BOK Center.
The Mavericks had fallen 5-2 against Tulsa at Cable Dahmer Arena on Wednesday, October 27th as the two were set to matchup again on Saturday. The game has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.
Check out the Kansas City Mavericks Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 29, 2021
- October 30th Game at Tulsa Postponed - Kansas City Mavericks
- Center Hudson Elynuik Recalled by AHL Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Preview: 3 Game Road Trip Begins in Wichita - Utah Grizzlies
- Marlies Recall Bobby Mcmann and Ryan Chyzowski - Newfoundland Growlers
- Late Goal Lifts Mavericks over Iowa in Home Opener - Kansas City Mavericks
- Everblades and Admirals Set to Lace up the Skates for Second Meeting - Florida Everblades
- Lions' First Trip Will be in Maine - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Gladiators Ready to Bring Hockey Back to Atlanta - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- October 30th Game at Tulsa Postponed
- Late Goal Lifts Mavericks over Iowa in Home Opener
- Mavericks Drop Season Opener 7-4 at Iowa
- Kansas City Mavericks Name Riley Weselowski Assistant Coach and Josh Robinson Goaltending Coach and Video Coordinator
- NHL Preseason Game Ticket Information