Marlies Recall Bobby Mcmann and Ryan Chyzowski

October 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, announced today that forwards Ryan Chyzowski and Bobby McMann have been recalled by the club's AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.

Chyzowski, 21, appeared all four games thus far with the Growlers, collecting one goal, two assists, and five penalty minutes, and played a big role in the club's 4-0-0-0 start to the season.

McMann, a second-year pro from Wainwright, Alberta, is currently tied with Zach O'Brien for the team lead in points with four. He has earned two goals and two assists through four games played, to go along with eight penalty minutes and a plus-one rating. He appeared in 21 games with the Marlies during the 2020-21 season.

The Growlers return to the ice on Friday, November 5 as they host the Adirondack Thunder at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.