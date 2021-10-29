Montana Onyebuchi Loaned to Solar Bears

DULUTH, Ga. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that defenseman Montana Onyebuchi has been loaned to the club by the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey Leaugue.

Onyebuchi, 21, returns to Orlando, where he was first loaned to the Solar Bears on Oct. 12 before he was recalled the following day. Since then, Onyebuchi has made his professional debut, appearing in two contests with the Barracuda.

The Solar Bears return to action when they visit the Atlanta Gladiators tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Gas South Arena. Orlando is back home to face the Jacksonville Icemen on Sunday, October 31 at 1 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for "Boo with the Bears" and the first VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday of the season.

