Montana Onyebuchi Loaned to Solar Bears
October 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that defenseman Montana Onyebuchi has been loaned to the club by the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey Leaugue.
Onyebuchi, 21, returns to Orlando, where he was first loaned to the Solar Bears on Oct. 12 before he was recalled the following day. Since then, Onyebuchi has made his professional debut, appearing in two contests with the Barracuda.
The Solar Bears return to action when they visit the Atlanta Gladiators tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Gas South Arena. Orlando is back home to face the Jacksonville Icemen on Sunday, October 31 at 1 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for "Boo with the Bears" and the first VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday of the season.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 29, 2021
- Montana Onyebuchi Loaned to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Media Release: Moose Recall Tristan Pomerleau and Todd Burgess - Newfoundland Growlers
- Game Notes: at Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- October 30th Game at Tulsa Postponed - Kansas City Mavericks
- Center Hudson Elynuik Recalled by AHL Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Preview: 3 Game Road Trip Begins in Wichita - Utah Grizzlies
- Marlies Recall Bobby Mcmann and Ryan Chyzowski - Newfoundland Growlers
- Late Goal Lifts Mavericks over Iowa in Home Opener - Kansas City Mavericks
- Everblades and Admirals Set to Lace up the Skates for Second Meeting - Florida Everblades
- Lions' First Trip Will be in Maine - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Gladiators Ready to Bring Hockey Back to Atlanta - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.