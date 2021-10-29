Admirals Edge Blades in Defensive Battle
October 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
ESTERO, FLA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, defeated the Florida Everblades 2-1 in the second of three consecutive matchups against them.
The Everblades struck first, scoring just five minutes into the game on a goal from forward Blake Winiecki.
The Admirals would tie the game up at one on an Eric Williams goal, assisted by forwards Cody Milan and Blake Murray.
The game would remain scoreless for the next 23 minutes until forward Karl El-Mir scored the go-ahead goal with only 15 seconds remaining in the 2nd period.
A relatively clean game, with only three total penalties (all coming in the second period), the Admirals found a way to increase their intensity and came away victorious. Goaltender Beck Warm was phenomenal for the Admirals tonight, with 29 saves on 30 total shots.
Forward Blake Murray made his presence known, with two assists in only his second game since being assigned from the Chicago Wolves.
Thus far, forward Alex Tonge and defenseman Daniel Brickley lead the ECHL in total points at their respective positions. Tonge has 7 points (3 goals, 4 assists) and Brickley has 6 points (2 goals, 4 assists).
With the victory, Norfolk moves to 2-2 on the season and they finish off their road trip tomorrow night in a deciding match against the Everblades.
