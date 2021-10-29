Solar Bears Drop First Road Match of Season, 5-4
October 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - Despite a three-goal outburst in a span of 1:05 in the third period, Orlando Solar Bears (1-1-0-0) suffered their first defeat of the 2021-22 season on Friday night, falling to the Atlanta Gladiators (1-1-0-0) by a 5-4 score at Gas South Arena.
After the visitors fell behind 5-1 early in the third period, Jackson Keane, Jake McGrew and Kryštof Hrabík scored in quick succession to pull Orlando to within a goal, but the Gladiators held off the Solar Bears for the remainder of regulation.
BOX SCORE
1st Period
ATL Goal: Gabe Guertler (1) at 1:23. Assisted by Luke Nogard.
ATL Goal: Derek Topatigh (1) at 5:11. Assisted by Gabe Guertler and Josh Thrower.
ATL Goal: Hugo Roy (1) at 14:13. Assisted by Derek Nesbitt and Luke Nogard.
SHOTS: ORL 9, ATL 20
2nd Period
ATL Goal: Michael Pelech (1) [SH] at 13:10. Assisted by Cody Sylvester.
ORL Goal: Jake McGrew (1) [PP] at 14:58. Assisted by Kryštof Hrabík and Aaron Luchuk.
SHOTS: ORL 10, ATL 11
3rd Period
ATL Goal: Hugo Roy (2) at 0:59. Assisted by Derek Nesbitt and Luke Nogard.
ORL Goal: Jackson Keane (1) [PP] at 10:43. Assisted by Steenn Pasichnuk and Braydon Barker.
ORL Goal: Jake McGrew (2) at 11:01. Assisted by Kyle Topping and Aaron Luchuk.
ORL Goal: Kryštof Hrabík (2) at 11:48. Assisted by Michael Brodzinski and Brad Barone.
SHOTS: ORL 15, ATL 8
Goaltending
ORL: Zachary Émond, 28-for-33; Brad Barone, 6-for-6
ATL: Chris Nell, 30-for-34
NOTABLES:
Aaron Luchuk recorded two assists for his second consecutive multi-point game to begin the season.
McGrew leads the Solar Bears with five points (2g-3a) through two games.
The Solar Bears went 2-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.
Michael Brodzinski led Orlando with six shots on goal.
Steenn Pasichnuk and Luke McInnis each received major penalties for fighting.
Goaltender Brad Barone, who came on in relief of Zach Émond in the third period, recorded an assist on Hrabík's goal.
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to face the Jacksonville Icemen on Sunday, October 31 at 1 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for "Boo with the Bears" and the first VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday of the season.
