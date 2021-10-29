Lions Earn First Victory
October 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
This week marked the first trip in Lions' history. The Trois-Rivieres team is stopping in Maine to face the Mariners, the ECHL team affiliated with the Boston Bruins.
The Lions had several scoring chances in that period, but no puck found the back of the opposing team's net. At the end of the first period, the Lions dominated the number of shots on goal.
The Lions then dominated the start of the second period. A penalty was attributed to the Mariner's player Nick Master for interference. The Trois-Rivieres Lions' player, Olivier Archambault opened the scoring when opposing goalkeeper could not recover the disc after a ricochet. Afterwards, it was Alexis D'Aoust's turn to score, he was assisted by his teammate Cam Hillis.
The Lions finally sealed the score at 2-on-0 against the Mariners.
The Lions will play their next home game, at the Videotron Coliseum, Friday, November 5th at 7p.m.
