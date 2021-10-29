Lions' First Trip Will be in Maine

Friday, October 29th, 2021, the Trois-Rivieres Lions visit the Maine team, the Mariners, the ECHL club affiliated with the Boston Bruins. The Trois-Rivieres Lions hit the road Thursday morning towards the Cross Insurance Arena where tonight's game will take place at 7:15p.m.

The Mariners' last game dates back to October 23rd when they faced Worcester Railers, while the Lions played their last game last Tuesday against the Newfoundland Growlers.

The Lions are still looking for their first win of the season. Will they pick it up tonight against the Mariners?

Players to watch

Mathieu Brodeur leads Trois-Rivières with two assists

Matthew Santos has scored a goal in each of the Mariner's two games.

