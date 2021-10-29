Game Preview: Solar Bears at Gladiators: October 29, 2021

October 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Orlando Solar Bears (1-0-0-0) visit the Atlanta Gladiators (0-1-0-0) tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Gas South Arena, less than one week after opening the season with a 3-1 home victory over the Gladiators. The Solar Bears hold a lifetime record of 39-30-6-4 (.557) against Atlanta.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Orlando is 1-0-0-0 against Atlanta this season.

San Jose Sharks prospect Jake McGrew leads the Solar Bears in scoring with three points, after assisting on each of Orlando's three goals in last Saturday's season-opener.

San Jose Sharks prospect Zach Émond is expected to get the start for the second straight game for the Solar Bears, after delivering a 27-for-28 performance in his pro debut last Saturday to earn his first career victory.

After recording two points in the first game of the season, Aaron Luchuk needs only two more points to hit 150 in his ECHL career, after skating in 151 combined games with Orlando, Brampton and Newfoundland. Luchuk is expected to remain on a forward line with Nick Bligh and rookie Jackson Keane.

The Solar Bears boast two former Gladiators on their roster with forward Nick Bligh, who skated for Atlanta between the 2018-20 seasons, and goaltender Brad Barone, who made his ECHL regular season debut in a 36-minute appearance in 2015-16. Atlanta, meanwhile, has forward Michael Turner, who appeared in nine games with Orlando in the 2017-18 season and owns the record for the fastest goal in team history.

Drake Berehowsky enters tonight's game three games shy of 200 career ECHL coaching victories, all with the Solar Bears. His 197 wins are the most by a head coach in team history.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears are back home to face the Jacksonville Icemen on Sunday, October 31 at 1 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for "Boo with the Bears" and the first VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday of the season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.