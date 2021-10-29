Admirals Hold off Blades in Defensive Battle

ESTERO, Fla. - The Everblades saw its three-game series against the Norfolk Admirals evened up on Friday night after they came up short in a 2-1 outcome at Hertz Arena.

The first goal of the night came five minutes into the game, when Florida's Blake Winiecki gathered the puck on a face off and rifled it home from the far circle. John McCarron was credited with the lone assist to put the Blades up 1-0.

Norfolk got one back at 16:25 of the opening period, with Eric Williams snapping a shot past goalie Cam Johnson from the blue line. The Admirals held a 10-7 edge in shots on net as the first intermission arrived and no penalties were charged during the opening twenty minutes.

Just when it looked like the middle portion of play would go scoreless, Norfolk's Karl El-Mir scooped up some loose change in the far circle and gave the Admirals a 2-1 lead with 13 seconds left on the clock. It was the third consecutive game that the Everblades trailed after two periods.

With the Everblades pressing hard in the offensive zone, Admirals netminder Beck Warm remained impressive in net through the entirety of the third period, backstopping Norfolk to a 2-1 victory. Warm stopped 29 of 30 shots faced, while Johnson took the loss after blocking 24 of 26 Admiral chances.

The Everblades and Admirals will conclude their three-game series tomorrow night at Hertz Arena for Sweets in the Suites night. The action begins at 7:00 pm.

