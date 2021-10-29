Media Release: Moose Recall Tristan Pomerleau and Todd Burgess
October 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, announced today that defenseman Tristan Pomerleau and forward Todd Burgess have been recalled to the AHL's Manitoba Moose.
Pomerleau, 25, has been rock solid in his three games played in a Growlers uniform, collecting one assist, four penalty minutes, and a plus-four rating. The Rivière-du-Loup, Quebec native earned his first professional point on opening night in Trois-Rivières on October 21.
Burgess, a 25-year-old native of Phoenix, Arizona, is the Growlers' current leading goal-scorer, finding the back of the net three times in his first three games in a Growlers uniform. He has recorded a goal in each of the three games in which he has appeared, including one game-winning goal and two shorthanded tallies.
The Growlers return to the ice on Friday, November 5 as they host the Adirondack Thunder at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto.
