Grizzlies Preview: 3 Game Road Trip Begins in Wichita

October 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Utah Grizzlies (1-2, 2 points, .333 Win %) at Wichita Thunder (1-1, 2 points, .500 Win %)

Friday, October 29, 2021. INTRUST Bank Arena. 6:05 pm. Broadcast: Mixlr/FloSports

Last Week's Games

Friday, October 22, 2021 - Idaho 7 Utah 3 - AJ White 3 goals, Luc Brown 2 goals and 1 assist. Brandon Cutler, Quinn Ryan and Charles-Edouard D'Astous each scored for Utah. Idaho outshot Utah 34 to 27.

Saturday, October 23, 2021 - Idaho 5 Utah 3 - Matthew Boucher 8 shots on goal. Tyler Penner, Nate Clurman and Brian Bowen each scored for Utah. Brandon Cutler 2 assists. Idaho was 1 for 1 on the power play. Utah was 0-1.

Sunday, October 24, 2021 - Idaho 0 Utah 4 - Brian Bowen 2 goals, Matthew Boucher and Charle-Edouard D'Astous each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Trent Miner got a 21 save shutout, his 2nd pro shutout.

This Week's Games

Friday - Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm

Saturday, October 30, 2021 - Utah at Allen. 6:05 pm

Sunday, October 31, 2021 - Utah at Allen. 1:05 pm.

All times Mountain

Luka Burzan Added to Grizzlies Roster

Forward Luka Burzan was reassigned to the Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Burzan will make his Grizzlies debut and wear number 28. Drafted in the 6th round (171st overall) by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. In 5 WHL seasons he scored 207 points (104 goals, 103 assists). He played with Moose Jaw and Brandon of the WHL. His best statistical seasons in the WHL was in the 2018-19 season where he scored 78 points in 68 games. He led the Wheat Kings in points during the 2019-20 season with 62. Burzan had 1 assist in his Grizzlies debut on October 24 vs Idaho.

Sasha Mutala Sent Back to Colorado

On October 27th Sasha Mutala was reassigned to Utah from the Colorado Eagles. 1 day later Mutala was reassigned back to Colorado.

Hanging Out With A Couple of Shorties Last Week

The Grizzlies had 2 shorthanded goals last weekend vs Idaho. Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored shorthanded in the 3rd period last Friday in the season opener and Matthew Boucher scored shorthanded on an empty net goal with under a minute left in Sunday's 4-0 win. Utah is tied for 2nd in the league with 2 shorthanded goals. Only Newfoundland with 4 SHG in 4 games has more.

Sunday Fun Win Day

Last Sunday the Grizzlies won 4-0 as Ryan Kinasewich won his first game as Utah head coach. It continues a run where Utah has played real good hockey on the lord's day. Utah was 9-1-1 on Sunday games last season. Last Sunday was also the 3rd game of the series and last season Utah went 15-2-0-1 in those games and is now 1-0 this season.

Save That Puck Mason Weyland It's His First as a Pro

There are 4 instances in the first weekend of the season where a Grizzlies player scored his first professional goal. Tyler Penner and Nate Clurman each scored their first pro goal on Saturday night at Maverik Center. Penner did score 5 goals last season in the SPHL while Clurman scored 4 goals last year at Notre Dame. Brandon Cutler and Quinn Ryan each scored a goal on Friday night as both players made their professional debuts. Cutler scored 47 goals in the WHL over the last 5 seasons. Cutler's best season in the WHL was 2019-20 where he scored 17 goals and 21 assists for Victoria. Ryan scored 88 goals in 5 seasons at Liberty University.

Neil Robinson Made Grizz Debut on Saturday Night

Robinson was claimed off waivers from the Worcester Railers. Robinson scored 18 goals and 27 assists for Holy Cross College from 2017-2020. As a senior in 2019-20 he led Holy Cross in points with 23 (10 goals, 13 assists). He was twice named to the Atlantic Hockey All-Academic Team. Robinson majored in Economics at Holy Cross.

Ryan Kinasewich Won First Game as Pro Head Coach

On October 24th coach Kinasewich won his first game as Utah's head coach. Kinasewich was named the 8th head coach in team history on September 28th. Kinasewich was the Grizz assistant coach for the past 3 and a half seasons. Utah's winning percentage with him as an assistant coach was .584. Ryan is statistically the greatest offensive player in team history, where he holds the all-time franchise records for goals (156), assists (200) and points (356).

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen, Trey Bradley, Luka Burzan, Brandon Cutler, Connor Graham, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Neil Robinson, Quinn Ryan, Gehrett Sargis.

Defenseman: Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charles-Edmond D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 1-2

Home record: 1-1. Utah outscored Idaho 7-5 at home last weekend.

Road record: 0-1.

Win percentage: .333.

Streak: Won 1.

Standings Points: 2.

Last 10: 1-2.

Goals per game: 3.33 (15th) Goals for: 10

Goals against per game: 4.00 (Tied 16th). Goals Against: 12

Shots per game: 31.67 (11th).

Shots against per game: 27.33 (7th).

Power Play: 0 for 4. Last Season: 16.8 % - 47 for 280 (8th).

Penalty Kill: 10 for 15, 66.7% (22nd) Last Season: 84.2 % - 218 for 259 (5th)

Penalty Minutes: 48

Shorthanded Goals: 2

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 0.

Players Used: 20

Record When Scoring First: 1-2. Utah scored first in all 3 games last weekend.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 1 2

Opposition 0 0

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Goals: Brian Bowen (3).

Assists: Brandon Cutler (3).

Points: Bowen/Cutler (4).

Plus/Minus: Brian Bowen (+6) - Leads league.

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (16)

Games Played: Many tied with 3.

Power Play Points: 0. Last season Ryan Lowney led Utah with 17.

Power Play Goals: 0. Current Idaho Steelhead AJ White led Utah with 9 last year.

Power Play Assists: 0. Last season Ryan Lowney and Ty Lewis each had 11.

Shots on Goal: Matthew Boucher (15).

Shooting Percentage: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (2 for 7). 28.6 %. - Minimum 5 shots

Game Winning Goals: Brian Bowen (1).

Wins: Trent Miner (1).

Save %: Miner (.873).

Goals Against Average: Miner (3.50)

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 2 3 5 0 0 10 Utah Grizzlies 32 39 24 0 95

Opposition 2 6 4 0 0 12 Opposition 27 28 27 0 82

Next 10 Games

Next 10 games

October 29, 2021 - Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm

October 30, 2021 - Utah at Allen. 6:05 pm

October 31, 2021 - Utah at Allen. 1:05 pm.

November 5, 2021 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

November 6, 2021 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

November 12, 2021 - Utah at Adirondack. 5:00 pm.

November 13, 2021 - Utah at Adirondack. 5:00 pm.

November 14, 2021 - Utah at Adirondack. 1:00 pm.

November 19, 2021 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

November 20, 2021 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

All times Mountain

Active Streaks (2021-2022 Season)

Goal Streaks: Brian Bowen (2), Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Matthew Boucher.

Assist Streaks: Brandon Cutler (2), Connor Graham, Mason Mannek, Luka Burzan, Boucher, D'Astous (1).

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Cutler (3).

Multiple Point games (2021-2022)

2: Brian Bowen

1: Brandon Cutler, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Matthew Boucher.

Grizzlies Goaltending Shutouts (2021-2022)

Trent Miner - 21 save shutout on October 24, 2021.

Last season Utah had 3 shutouts.

