Roadrunners Snap Stars' Win Streak at Five
January 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell 6-3 to the Tucson Roadrunners despite two first period goals.
Christian Kyrou put the Stars on the board first, scoring at 2:19 in the opening frame with a hard shot through traffic in the slot. Tucson retaliated with a one-timer from Kailer Yamamoto off a turnover in the Texas defensive zone at 6:55 to tie the game. With seconds left in the first period, Curtis McKenzie tipped in a shot from Justin Hryckowian to regain the lead. Friday was the captain's first game back after representing Team Canada at the Spengler Cup in Davos, Switzerland.
After a scoreless 15 minutes to open the second period, Curtis Douglas scored on a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle to tie the game. With 16 seconds left in the middle frame, Cameron Hebig banked the puck off the far pipe on the blocker side of Magnus Hellberg to give Tucson their first lead of the game.
Cameron Hughes lit the lamp on a one-timer from the faceoff dot to tie the game for the third time 1:33 into the final frame. Sixteen minutes later Hebig netted his second goal of the game to put Tucson in the lead. The Roadrunners chipped in two empty-net goals, including one in the final second from Hebig to complete the 6-3 result and seal Hebig's hat trick.
Hellberg was given the loss after giving up four goals on 30 shots. Matthew Villalta received the win and made 25 saves on 28 shots.
The Stars will return to the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park Saturday to finish the homestand against the Roadrunners. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Tucson Roadrunners' Montana Onyebuchi battles the Texas Stars
(Logan Faust)
