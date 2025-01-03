Syracuse Crunch Defeat Belleville Senators, 3-2

January 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators' Mads Søgaard and Syracuse Crunch's Joël Teasdale on game night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Belleville Senators, 3-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The Crunch are on a four-game winning streak as they advance to 15-9-4-3 on the season and 5-2-0-0 in the eight-game season series against the Senators.

Matt Tomkins earned the win stopped 41-of-43 shots in net for the Crunch. Mads Sogaard stopped 18-of-21 between the pipes for the Senators. Syracuse converted on 1-of-4 power play opportunities while holding Belleville scoreless on their four man-advantages.

After a scoreless first period, the Crunch rattled off three straight goals in just 4:29 to build up a lead in the middle frame. It started at the 4:27 mark. Daniel Walcott fired a shot on net that was stopped, but the rebound came out for Jesse Ylonen to send into an open net. Just over a minute later, Max Crozier ripped a one-timer from the left point while on the power play to double the score. The third goal came at the 8:56 mark. Steven Santini threw the puck on net from the right point. It hit Sogaard and trickled through to put Syracuse up, 3-0.

Belleville finally responded with a shorthanded goal late in the second period. Tyler Boucher sped down the right side and sniped a shot from the bottom of the circle.

The Senators came back within one with just 1:21 remaining in the game. Tomkins made the initial save on Jeremy Davies's shot, but Matthew Highmore was down low to poke the puck into the net. Syracuse halted the late comeback and took the victory.

The Crunch host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms tomorrow night.

Crunchables: The Crunch are on a seven-game home points streak.

