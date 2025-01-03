Game Preview: Condors v Henderson, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield starts 2025 off with a home-and-home series against the Henderson Silver Knights. The Condors are 1-0-0 against the Silver Knights this season.

LOOKING BACK

Matt Savoie (3a) and Lane Pederson (2g-1a) each had three point nights as the Condors rallied to beat San Diego, 5-3, on Saturday. Olivier Rodrigue came on in relief midway through the second period and stopped seven shots for his 9th win of the season. The Condors power play scored a season-high three times on the man advantage.

BIRTHDAY BOY CLIMBING THE CHARTS

Savoie turned 21 on Wednesday and is now t-9th among all rookies in scoring with 21 points (8g-13a) in 27 games. He has nine points (4g-5a) in his last five games.

200, 600 IN SIGHT

Condors captain Seth Griffith is one goal from 200 for his AHL career. Also, the Wallaceburg, Ontario native is six points from 600. He has two goals and six assists over his last six games.

POWERING UP

Bakersfield scored three times on the power play Saturday, most in a single game this season. Overall, the team is 8-for-25 (32.0%) over the last nine games.

KILLING IT

The Condors penalty kill has successfully killed off 26 of 27 (96.3%) over its last six games. Overall, the Condors sit 14th at 83.8%.

OFFENSIVE-MINDED

Offensively, the Condors have scored at least three goals in eight of their last nine games (won the only other one 2-0). The team is averaging 3.67 goals per game over that stretch.

LOVE THE DRAKE

Drake Caggiula had a multi-point game (1g-1a) on Saturday and has six points (1g-5a) in his last five games. He is third on the team with 16 points (7g-9a) in 21 games this season.

GOOD STARTS

Bakersfield is +11 in goal differential in first periods this season. The team has struck first in nine consecutive games.

BLUE LINE BOLSTERED

Connor Carrick leads all Condors d-men with 14 points (4g-10a) on the season and has goals in back-to-back games. He has two multi-point games in his last five outings and six points overall (3g-3a).

KNIGHTY KNIGHT

This has been a season series dominated by the Condors since Henderson joined the AHL in 2020-21. Over the past five seasons, Bakersfield is 24-9-2 (.714%) overall and 14-4-0 (.778%) at home against the Silver Knights. The Condors also won the only playoff series against Henderson two games to one in 2020-21.

HEY, HENDERSON

The Silver Knights have won five times on the road this season. Former Condors winger Raphael Lavoie has four goals in his last five games. Tanner Laczynski, who was on recall in the teams' first meeting of the season, leads the Knights with 20 points (6g-14a) in 18 games.

UP NEXT

The Condors head to Henderson on Sunday at 5 p.m. to begin a brief two-game road trip. Bakersfield is home on Saturday, January 11 for Condors Fighting Cancer presented by Eyewitness News, ALT 106.1 KRAB Radio, Dignity Health, and Rodriguez & Associates.

