Game Day Preview - CGY vs MB

January 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers take on the Manitoba Moose tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome at 7 p.m.

The game is part of the Next Gen Series, with the mission to provide family-friendly entertainment and engaging experiences that celebrate the deep connection between the Flames, Wranglers, and grassroots hockey, fostering the next generation of fans and players.

This specific game will feature a takeaway for fans - an iconic Devin Cooley Next Gen poster, featuring Tito Cooley.

Fans can also swing by Section 214 Sentinel Storage photobooth to create your own personalized hockey card.

The Matchup

The game is the fifth head-to-head tilt between the Moose and the Wranglers, with Calgary a perfect 5-0.

The Wranglers enter the matchup at the top of the Pacific Division and league with a 22-9-1 record.

The Wranglers enter with a sweep against the Abbotsford Canucks on Dec. 30 and Jan. 1.

The Moose, who are at the bottom of the Central Division, are entering the matchup with a 7-19-0 record, coming in with a win against the Rockford Icehogs.

Players to Watch

Dryden Hunt has been a key contributor to the Wranglers this season.

Hunt will play in his 300th AHL tilt, and is six markers away from 100 AHL career goals.

He is second in team scoring with six goals and 28 points.

Nikita Chibrikov of the Moose is leading his team in points, with five goals and eight assists.

How to Watch

