Moose Edged by Wranglers in Overtime
January 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (7-19-1-1) fell 5-4 in overtime to the Calgary Wranglers (23-9-1-0) on Friday. The Moose were coming off a 3-1 loss against the Texas Stars three days prior.
William Strömgren opened the scoring for Calgary after eight minutes of play in the first period. Martin Frk followed with a goal of his own three minutes later, giving the Wranglers an early 2-0 lead halfway through the first frame. Axel Jonsson-Fjällby put the Moose on the board just a minute later to cut the lead in half. Calgary re-established the two-goal lead on a Dryden Hunt power play goal with 11 seconds left in the period, to finish the frame 3-1. Kaapo Kähkönen made six saves in the net for Manitoba, and Waltteri Ignatjew made eight stops in the crease for Calgary.
A change in the Manitoba net saw Thomas Milic take over for Kaapo Kähkönen to start the second period. Parker Ford brought the Moose back within one, within the first four minutes of the frame. David Silye struck four minutes later, putting one past Milic to put the Wranglers back up 4-2. Milic made 10 stops in the Manitoba crease, and Ignatjew made eight saves in net for Calgary.
The score remained 4-2 in Calgary's favour until the final three minutes of regulation. Chaz Lucius scored with 2:40 to go, bringing Manitoba within one. The Moose then called Milic to the bench for the extra attacker and the gambit succeeded. Mason Shaw scored with 1:24 left, to tie things up at 4-4 and send the game into overtime. The Moose had to settle for a single point as Martin Frk scored the game-winning goal for Calgary to secure a 5-4 OT win for the Wranglers. Milic wrapped with 20 saves on 22 shots for Manitoba, and Ignatjew finished with 24 saves on 28 shots for Calgary.
Quotable
Moose forward Brad Lambert (Click for full interview)
"We made a good push, a couple goals from them hurt us in the first. If we cleaned that up then we wouldn't have to make that comeback, but we showed some resilience today."
Statbook
Axel Jonsson-Fjällby (1G) has goals in back-to-back games
Mason Shaw (1G) has points in four straight games with four points in that span (2G, 2A)
Dylan Anhorn (2A) recorded the first multi-point game of his AHL career
Tyrel Bauer (1A) recorded his first point of the season
What's Next?
The Moose face off against the Calgary Wranglers once again on Sunday, Jan. 5 in Calgary. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.
Tickets for upcoming Moose games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
Prepared by Gwen Blackwell
