Pederson Caps It in Overtime, 5-4

January 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors (13-11-4, 30pts) scored with an extra attacker and won it in overtime, 5-4, over the Henderson Silver Knights (8-22-1, 17pts) on Friday. Lane Pederson (5th) had the overtime game-winner after James Hamblin (1st) tied it in the dying seconds of the third period. Matt Savoie (9th) had his second consecutive three-point night with a goal and two assists. He has 12 points (5g-7a) in his last six games.

Seth Grifith (10th) opened the scoring and added an assist. It was his 200th AHL goal and he sits four points from 600 for his AHL career. Noah Philp (8th) had a multi-point night.

It was the second overtime win for the Condors this season. The Condors have won 10 straight at home against the Knights and are 25-9-2 all-time.

UP NEXT

The Condors head to Henderson on Sunday at 5 p.m. to begin a brief two-game road trip. Bakersfield is home on Saturday, January 11 for Condors Fighting Cancer presented by Eyewitness News, ALT 106.1 KRAB Radio, Dignity Health, and Rodriguez & Associates. (Click here for tickets)

