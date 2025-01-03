Amerks Acquire Pair of Forwards from Penguins

(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres today acquired forward Bennett MacArthur from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Colton Poolman. Additionally, the Rochester Americans acquired forward Jagger Joshua from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for future considerations. Both players will report to Rochester.

MacArthur, 23, joins the organization having totaled three goals and four assists for seven points in 28 games during his first season with the Wheeling Nailers, Pittsburgh's ECHL affiliate. The undrafted forward was tied for ninth amongst all Nailers in goals, 10th in assists and 11th in points, respectively.

In 136 career games at the ECHL level with Wheeling, Orlando, and Allen, the 5-foot-11, 199-pound forward produced 67 points (24+43) since the start of the 2022-23 campaign while also recording a pair of goals in five postseason contests. He also skated in six games in the AHL, all with Syracuse, registering two shots.

The Summerside, Prince Edward Island, native amassed 172 points (99+73) over a five-year junior career with Summerside Western (MHL) and Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL) from 2018-22. He also logged 17 points (7+10) in 17 playoff appearances over his last two junior seasons.

Joshua, 25, has notched one assist in four games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL) while also adding five points (3+2) in eight contests with the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL) during the 2024-25 season.

The 6-foot-3, 210 forward has recorded 26 points on 10 goals and 16 assists in 74 career games with the Penguins since the start of the 2022-23 campaign. He also played in a pair of postseason contests with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Dearborn, Michigan, native spent four seasons at Michigan State University (NCAA), recording 21 goals and 23 assists for 44 points in 135 career games for the Spartans. The undrafted forward was named to the NCAA Honorable Mention All-Star Team following the 2022-23 season, when he posted collegiate career-highs in goals (13), assists (11), and points (24) in 37 contests.

Joshua produced 32 points (12+20) in 91 games in the USHL from 2016-2019 with the Youngstown Phantoms and Muskegon Lumberjacks. He also tallied six points (4+2) in 11 playoff games with the Lumberjacks.

