Wranglers Clutch Overtime Win Against The Moose

January 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Wranglers edged the Manitoba Moose 5-4 in overtime at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday night.

William Stromgren, Martin Frk, Dryden Hunt, and David Silye all lit the lamp in the victory.

The Wranglers took command in the first period.

Stromgren brought the puck zone to zone after receiving a pass from Jeremie Poirier and beat Moose netminder past Thomas Milic top shelf.

Frk added fuel to the fire tucking the puck away in a scramble.

Sam Honzek picked up the apple on the play.

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby then scored for the Moose to make it 2-1.

Hunt increased the lead at the end of the first after sniping the top left corner from the right wing.

The second period saw a back-and-forth affair, with Parker Ford scoring for the Moose before Silye tallied his third of the season with a cheeky snipe past Milic from the slot.

Manitoba got goals from Chaz Lucius and Mason Shaw in the third to force overtime.

In extra time, Frk picked up the puck at the Moose blue-line off a pass fromn Clark Bishop and skated it through the slot to score the game-winner.

The Wranglers and Moose take to the ice again Jan. 5 at the 'Dome at 6 p.m.

